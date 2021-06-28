BERRYVILLE — Natalie Dobry's eyes light up when she talks about helping students chart the courses for their future.
Dobry is the career coach at Clarke County High School. It's a complex job. For instance, she helps students explore career options available to them, based on their interests, aptitudes and abilities to learn. She then helps them determine the credentials they'll need for their chosen professions, and what they must do to earn those credentials — whether it's going to a four-year college or university, attending community college or going to a trade school and/or pursuing an apprenticeship.
But that's not all. When students seek higher education, Dobry helps them determine the right college or university. It's more than a matter of finding one that confers their desired degrees or credentials, she pointed out. It involves finding the one where a student feels most at home, based on opportunities to pursue personal interests and associate with other students with whom they feel comfortable. Frankly, it also can involve finding one they can afford to attend.
Along the way, Dobry helps students and parents complete the necessary paperwork, such as college and scholarship applications and the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA).
It's often a complicated and frustrating process. Dobry mentioned filling out applications as an example. Different financial aid sources require applicants to provide different amounts and types of information. Detailing personal financial situations can stir emotions.
Not to mention, different education providers have different types of admissions tests, and different ones expect students to have taken different types of college readiness exams. Students must seek out testing opportunities and prepare themselves for the exams.
A lot of effort is involved. Yet there's nothing that makes Dobry happier, as an educator, than when students run into her office, shrieking with excitement that they've been accepted by the school of their choice. It's exciting, too, when she eventually finds out they've earned their credentials and are doing the jobs of their dreams.
What makes the day-to-day tasks so enjoyable, she said, is that being a career coach doesn't really involve being an authority figure. Rather, she's just a friend or a "pseudo-mom."
"There's no discipline involved," she said. "I'm just here to help. It's an awesome job."
"Students are most generous," Dobry continued. "They're willing to work with me. They're kind, and they listen. When they get excited about something, they're excited to share it."
The career coach program is a collaboration among area school divisions and Lord Fairfax Community College, via the Virginia Community College System (VCCS). Although she technically is an employee of Lord Fairfax who is stationed at CCHS, Dobry doesn't automatically steer students toward attending that college. The program is all about helping students determine what's right for them and how to achieve it, she said.
Still, at least in Virginia, Dobry said "community colleges offer a quality education in a more personable environment" than many four-year institutions. And, the general educational courses that college-transfer students take at LFCC and other community colleges are just as rigorous as those taught at universities, she added. So going to a community college during the first two years of a four-year degree may be worthwhile for students with money constraints or those who don't want to go to a far-away college immediately after high school.
Dobry recently received a leadership award from the VCCS, having been nominated by her peers.
A Pennsylvania native, Dobry worked as a career coach at Handley High School in Winchester before going to CCHS. Previously, she worked in higher education, including a stint as an academic and career advisor at Lord Fairfax. She earned a bachelor's degree in political science and government from Penn State Behrend in Erie, Pennsylvania, and a master's degree in human organization science/human resources development from Villanova University in Pennsylvania.
Dobry estimated that more than 50% of the CCHS students she helps go on to become first-generation college students. Yet she's discovered most students haven't decided on a career by their midpoint in high school.
She encourages students to aim high, in terms of both their career and college ambitions.
"A lot of students don't realize the potential they have," she said.
Certainly, apply to an Ivy League school, if you believe you can succeed there and afford it, she said. But they have extremely high academic standards, "you have to put in the work" to meet those standards, and there is no guarantee of admission.
They're not necessarily the colleges and universities providing the most worthwhile education, based on an individual's unique needs. Dobry encourages students, accompanied by parents, to visit different schools and take online tours to determine which ones are right for them.
And don't just apply to one, expecting to get in.
"I would never discourage a student from shooting for the stars," said Dobry. "But always have a backup plan."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.