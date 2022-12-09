BERRYVILLE — The cafeteria at Clarke County High School (CCHS) will more closely resemble a department store than a place to eat meals on Saturday.
Donated clothing, shoes, books, housewares and toys will be among items for sale from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. as part of a student-organized "Pop-Up Thrift Store."
The fundraiser is sponsored by the school's Environmental Club. Half of the proceeds will be donated to FISH of Clarke County, and the other half will be used by the club toward its projects, according to club advisor and science teacher Stephanie McLain.
FISH is a nonprofit organization that helps needy households in Clarke County.
The Environmental Club plans to use its share of the funds toward cleaning up properties and installing flowers and plants native to Virginia on them, as well as relaunching a recycling effort at CCHS, McLain said.
Club President Delaney Collins came up with the idea for the sale and is planning the event, the teacher noted.
Items have been collected and donated for the past two weeks by approximately 15 fifth-period classes.
"Fortunately, we've collected more than we ever thought possible," McLain said.
The items are being stored in her classroom until they're put out for display in the cafeteria tonight.
"I barely have room to teach," she said Thursday afternoon, because her classroom is so full.
Ladies, get ready to browse and buy.
"We've got tons of women's clothes," said McLain.
A silent auction will be held for several donated items, including an antique dry sink. All proceeds from the auction will be donated to FISH.
McLain's fifth-period science class and Gina Basham's special education class tied for first place in collecting the most items. Jennifer Angiulli's art class placed second.
The first-place winner was to receive a pizza party. However, the competition between the first- and second-place classes was so close that all will be treated to pizza today, McLain said.
"I'm just going to have to buy more pizza," she said.
All sales at Saturday's event will be cash only.
