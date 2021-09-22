BERRYVILLE — Weather permitting, the grass on the field at Wilbur Feltner Stadium will get trampled a lot on the second weekend in October.
But students are sure to have fun wearing it down.
After being canceled last fall due to the COVID-19 pandemic, homecoming will return that weekend.
“I know students are really excited just to have it” again, Chairwoman Monica Singh-Smith said during a recent Clarke County School Board meeting.
Activities will start Friday night, Oct. 8, with a football game between the Eagles and the Madison County High School Mountaineers.
On Saturday, the homecoming dance will be held from 7-10 p.m., in the stadium.
As the pandemic continues, it’s safer for a large group to congregate outdoors rather than indoors, said Clarke County Public Schools Superintendent Chuck Bishop.
“We do not anticipate that the field will be damaged at all,” Bishop wrote in an email Thursday afternoon. “We will use an area near the end of the field, so it will not pose any problem.”
Because the dance is outside, students won’t have to wear masks if they’re fully vaccinated. Other pandemic control measures will be loosened, too.
Nevertheless, students will have to sign an agreement beforehand declaring they will abide by any rules imposed.
If it rains, the dance will be moved inside the high school’s cafeteria and main corridor. Students and faculty attending will be required to wear face coverings in that case.
Only current CCHS students will be able to attend the dance. No alumni or outside guests will be allowed this year.
