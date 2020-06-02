BERRYVILLE — A graduating senior at Clarke County High School (CCHS) is one of two students who recently received a $2,500 Marocchi Memorial College Scholarship from the Virginia War Memorial for 2020.
Derek Sprincis, who also attended the regional Mountain Vista Governor's School, plans to attend the University of Virginia this fall and enroll in the Air Force ROTC program there, according to a release from the Virginia Department of Veterans Services.
His scholarship was announced during the 64th Commonwealth’s Memorial Day Ceremony at the war memorial on South Belvidere Street in Richmond on May 25. Due to COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, the ceremony was held as a virtual live-streamed event, so the scholarship winners were unable to attend to be recognized in person.
Dedicated in 1956, the memorial is designed to honor veterans, educate youth about veterans' sacrifices, help preserve history and inspire patriotism. It includes the names of approximately 12,000 Virginia soldiers who died during World War II as well as in Korea, Vietnam, the Persian Gulf and the Global War on Terrorism.
The scholarships were established in memory of the late Rear Admiral John Marocchi by his family and are administered by the Virginia War Memorial Foundation. Marocchi served in the Navy for decades in a career that spanned World War II, the Korean War and the Vietnam War. He was the recipient of the Purple Heart and the Legion of Merit, and he was one the few Navy officers to complete Army Airborne training. He was also a member of the Virginia War Memorial Board of Trustees for more than 15 years.
Sprincis, a competitive swimmer at CCHS, could not be reached for comment Monday afternoon. However, in an interview with The Winchester Star in January, he said that he plans to pursue a career in civil engineering.
Two Marocchi scholarships are awarded each year. Students who apply must be senior class members at accredited public or private high schools or in home school programs in Virginia. They also must plan to enter a study program in a Reserve Officer Training Corps (ROTC) program at a university within the state and eventually the United States Armed Forces. In addition, they must have unweighted grade-point averages of at least 2.75.
A committee reviews applications and chooses the two top applicants for the scholarships.
Ava Mister, a student at Lee-Davis High School in Hanover County, received this year's other Marocchi scholarship.
The application period for the 2021 Marocchi Memorial Scholarships will open in September.
