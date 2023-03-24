BERRYVILLE — Planting trees is hard work but worth it, some Clarke County High School (CCHS) students have realized.
“It takes a lot of effort,” said senior Elizabeth Terzian. “But the effort is well-spent” in helping the environment.
Terzian, the daughter of Imelda and Peter Terzian, was one of about 20 students in CCHS’ agriculture program who planted 165 trees Thursday morning at Clermont Farm east of Berryville.
They participated in the Potomac Planting Program, organized by the Piedmont Environmental Council (PEC) with help from the Lord Fairfax Soil & Water Conservation District, Virginia Department of Forestry and other organizations.
Community volunteers will continue the planting today and Saturday. Approximately 550 trees are to be planted altogether.
“This will be the biggest planting PEC has undertaken in recent memory,” said Hallie Harriman, its Potomac Watershed field representative.
Linnea Stewart, the PEC’s tree planting and stewardship coordinator, said the program’s purpose is to install trees and shrubs near waterways in the Potomac River watershed. The greenery creates so-called “riparian buffers” that reduce soil erosion and runoff of sediment and pollutants, thereby improving water quality and wildlife habitat.
At Clermont, the plantings are within a 50-foot-wide, fenced area along both sides of Dog Run, a creek running through the property that has been deemed impaired because of water pollution. The plantings will help prevent cattle from breaking down the stream’s banks, as well as from getting into the stream and defecating, adding to the pollution.
Runoff from the farm eventually enters the Shenandoah River and the Potomac, noted Ashley Mock, a watershed specialist with the forestry department.
Derik Mullins, a junior at CCHS, said he’s bothered that pollution is in both the air and water. He envisions the trees that he and other students planted will help clean the air, making it easier for people to breathe.
Students had to dig deep holes in which to plant the trees, all of which were species native to Virginia.
“It’s hard work,” said Mullins, the son of Victoria Isom and David Smith. “It takes a lot of energy.”
But it enabled the students, for a change of pace, to spend time outdoors rather than in a classroom.
“I like to hang out with nature quite a bit,” junior Gabriel Ignacio said. Rather than being cooped up indoors all day, he said, “I like being free in the open air.”
Still, Ignacio didn’t realize the amount of labor that tree-planting requires. For instance, he mentioned, after a tree is inserted into a hole, its roots must be packed down. Otherwise, air bubbles around the roots will dry them out, and then the tree will die. The roots deliver moisture and nutrients to the tree, enabling it to grow.
The students arrived at Clermont around 8:30 a.m. Three hours later, they had planted all of their trees, so they ate lunch before touring the farm.
“I was shocked and amazed” at how fast they worked, said Mary Lou Rhodes, Clermont’s office manager/education coordinator.
“They always work very hard and take pride in their work,” added CCHS teacher Allyson Snapp.
Terzian and her family have an orchard with apple trees and one peach tree, so planting trees wasn’t new to her.
“It’s fruitful work,” no pun intended, she said.
The biggest challenge to planting trees, said Terzian, is waiting for them to grow once they’re in the ground.
Yet “patience is a virtue,” she said, smiling.
Owned by the Virginia Department of Historic Resources, Clermont is a 360-acre working farm where corn is grown and cattle, sheep and bees are raised. It’s also an agricultural research center and historic preservation site.
Established in the 1750s, the estate was owned by four families over the decades until Clarke County lawyer and judge Elizabeth Rust Williams donated it to the state upon her death in 2004.
The private, locally-based Clermont Foundation operates the farm on behalf of the department and helps fund activities there.
Many of the students never had visited Clermont, even though it’s only about two miles from their school.
“It’s a really lovely place,” said Ignacio, the son of Elizabeth and Joselito Ignacio. “I’d really like to come again.”
Bob Stieg, CEO of the foundation, said the students’ work will benefit the entire ecosystem at Clermont.
Large animals already are restricted from Dog Run, Stieg pointed out. He said the better-quality water will nourish the soil, helping trees and plants to grow, which in turn will attract birds that will eat detrimental insects. Also, the natural growth will attract beneficial insects, such as bees that help pollinate plants.
“We’re trying to restore the (overall) ecology” at Clermont, he said.
Mock would like to visit again once the new trees have grown and matured.
Although the trees currently are small, she said, “one day there’s going to be a beautiful canopy here.”
