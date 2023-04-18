BERRYVILLE — Solana Smith wants to work in veterinary medicine because she loves animals, especially cats, dogs and rabbits.
“I think it would be a really fulfilling career for me,” said Smith, a Clarke County High School (CCHS) junior who’s taking an introductory veterinary science course.
During the school’s Health and Veterinary Science Fair on Friday, she talked with Lisa Scott of Northern Virginia Community College to get guidance on her ambition.
Scott, manager of the college’s Licensed Veterinary Technician Program, hopes Smith eventually enters the profession. Fewer people are going into it these days, she said.
“The profession is definitely hurting, both in terms of (losing) veterinarians and vet technicians,” she said.
One reason is stress. That includes sometimes having to deal with clients who get hostile when their pets are too sick or injured to be saved, she continued.
“Whatever the job, there’s stress,” Smith said, adding that in the next few years, she’ll be “trying my hardest” to get into veterinary medicine.
The Health and Veterinary Science Fair was the second hosted by CCHS. Fifteen care providers and training programs took part in last year’s fair. More than 40 participated this year, according to Shaine Coleman, the school’s transition and work-based learning coordinator.
Surveys of students show those fields are among ones they find most fascinating, Coleman said.
Based on his conversations with them, students “were happy to be able to talk with actual professionals about programs that they are interested in,” he told participants in an email on Monday. “They thoroughly enjoyed it.”
“When they talk with professionals, they see what it really takes to succeed,” he said on Friday.
Leslie Williams, owner/co-founder of Berryville Physical Therapy and Wellness, talked with a lot of students.
Physical therapy is “one of the fastest-growing professions,” said Williams, who holds a doctorate in the field. She speculated that’s because sports are becoming more and more popular, and athletes sometimes suffer injuries. Furthermore, people within the “baby boomer” generation are wanting to remain active as they get older, she said.
“There are many options in the field” for therapists based on their specific interests, Williams said. Those include sports medicine, pediatrics, geriatrics, neurology, orthopedics and even research.
As with veterinary medicine, there are obstacles among the opportunities for which budding physical therapists should be prepared.
The field requires seven years of education, Williams noted. As a result, “the greatest challenge” for physical therapy students, she said, is dealing with high student loan debt.
Many therapists have reported spending their entire careers paying off their debts. For that reason, Williams recommends students try to obtain scholarships and financial aid they don’t have to pay back.
Despite the expense, though, “it’s very fulfilling,” she said, “to help people restore their function and gain mobility they didn’t have before.”
Becoming an emergency medical technician (EMT) is a great way to enter the health care profession, said Paul Cissel, director of Laurel Ridge Community College’s emergency medical services program.
He mentioned that CCHS and the college have a dual-enrollment program in the field.
EMTs frequently obtain further training to become paramedics, who are able to provide more advanced types of emergency care, or they go to college to become doctors and nurses, Cissel said.
CCHS juniors Kylie Prazinko and Gabi Ticas were among students who attended the fair. They wanted to learn about opportunities in the medical profession.
Prazinko said she likes the idea of being able to save lives and help people.
“It’s very endearing,” said Ticas.
They added that based on what professionals told them, they’re more likely to consider pursuing medical careers after they graduate from high school.
