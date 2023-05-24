BERRYVILLE — Officials with the Clarke County Public Schools (CCPS) have concluded the coronavirus now poses little danger to students and staff.
“I can’t tell you the last time that I heard someone was officially diagnosed” with COVID-19, Superintendent Chuck Bishop told the School Board on Monday night.
He commented while the board reviewed the county school division’s Plan for the Safe Return to In-Person Instruction and Continuity of Services. That’s been required every six months for receiving federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds toward pandemic recovery efforts.
The board adopted minor revisions to the plan in a unanimous vote.
In March 2020, the World Health Organization declared a COVID-19 pandemic after more than 118,000 cases and almost 4,300 coronavirus-related deaths were reported in 114 countries.
The plan was amended to mention that a nationwide public health emergency stemming from the pandemic was lifted on May 11.
Classrooms were closed for months during the height of the pandemic. Students learned remotely, largely using videoconferencing and other electronic technology.
Students eventually returned to school, but pandemic control measures were put into place. An example was a requirement to wear face masks. The requirement has since been lifted.
A few students and employees continue to wear masks, Bishop said, “but you don’t see it very much anymore.”
They’re now required to provide their own masks, he said.
One of the plan’s revisions removes a stipulation for masks to be available on school buses.
Students and staff on field trips must comply with the destination’s masking policies, another revision shows.
Under the plan, CCPS still is encouraging students and staff to stay home if they’re sick and to avoid contact with others who are ill. It continues to encourage them to practice good hygiene, such as by frequently washing hands.
To ensure the health and well-being of students and staff, “CCPS will continue to monitor COVID-related illnesses and enact processes and procedures to limit exposure and transmission,” the plan now reads.
Basically, though, “we’re operating as we did pre-pandemic,” said Bishop.
“To me, this (school year) was the return to another (regular) year,” said board member Chip Schutte.
ESSER requirements for the plan to be reviewed every six months contain a “sunset provision” for September 2023. Therefore, the latest revisions should be the last, Bishop speculated.
So far, CCPS has received more than $660,000 in ESSER funds and most hasn’t been spent yet, said Bishop.
What’s already been spent mainly went toward math and reading intervention and summer school programs, he said.
In another matter, the board recognized Clarke County High School’s Widget Cup team for recently winning this year’s competition at Millbrook High School.
The Widget Cup is a competition between the five high schools in Clarke and Frederick counties and Winchester in which students design and build an item to benefit a local nonprofit organization.
Contest participants this year built a donation box for the Henry and William Evans Home for Children in Winchester.
“Our kids blew away the competition,” Bishop said, adding that based on comments he heard, the judges seemed to agree.
CCHS has won the competition three times in five years, including the past two years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.