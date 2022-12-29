BERRYVILLE — Clarke County Public Schools (CCPS) continues responding to legislation aimed at making parents aware of educational materials that could be considered sexually explicit.
In November, the School Board adopted policies asserting that the school division will comply with the state mandate and allow parents to choose for their children not to use such materials. Those students are to be provided alternative assignments without punishment.
A further policy adopted by the board on first reading last week outlines how CCPS intends to comply. Adoption on second reading, which will make the policy official, likely will be considered during the panel’s January meeting.
The mandate, signed into law and heavily promoted by Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin, ultimately is intended to give parents more involvement in their children’s education. School divisions statewide have until Jan. 1 to adopt policies in response to the legislation.
Administrators in Clarke’s division, in preparing the newest policy, “tried to go right down the middle,” said Superintendent Chuck Bishop, “and not (take) an extreme position one way or another.”
The policy establishes a division-level review process for learning materials bought by CCPS. The division’s director of curriculum and instruction, plus teachers and/or administrators, will evaluate all current materials, as well as others prior to purchase.
Educators will use professional resources in doing evaluations. One specifically mentioned in the policy is the School Library Journal, a magazine for librarians and educators who work with K-12 pupils that includes reviews of materials.
Also, the policy creates a school-level review process for materials that individual schools purchase. Two teachers will review those materials. If they disagree on whether something is sexually explicit, another employee’s opinion will be obtained, according to Bishop.
Reviews won’t be done for “things we have no control over,” such as SAT, ACT or International Baccalaureate program exams, Bishop said.
Neither will they be done for materials that students bring to school from home or public libraries with which they aim to do research, he said.
“We can’t be responsible for vetting that,” he continued, “... just materials purchased and/or provided by the school system.”
Information is to be posted on CCPS’ website showing what materials that may be sexually explicit are being assigned.
State guidelines dictate “we have to tell you (the public) what the material is and what subject and grade level” it’s being used in, Bishop said. No other details are required, he said, including names of the authors of specific materials.
The full policy, titled “Instructional Materials With Sexually Explicit Content” and classified as IIA-CCPS-R2, is on the division’s website at clarke.k12.va.us for the time being. It can be viewed as part of the agenda packet for the December meeting, located under the “BoardDocs: Agendas, Packets and Minutes” section.
Chip Schutte, the School Board’s White Post District member, was absent from last week’s meeting. The four other members voted unanimously to adopt the policy on first reading.
Officials say it’s going to take a lot of time and effort to comply with the legislation and figure out what materials may have content that could be perceived as explicit.
“It’s going be a bit of a nightmare,” Bishop declared.
Russell District board member Andrew MacDonald said “it’s almost lunacy.” He questioned, for instance, how a biology, anatomy or nursing class can be taught without sexual organs sometimes being referenced.
“You just can’t do it,” MacDonald said. “It’s not doable.”
Art classes also could be affected, Bishop noted. For example, he said, studying classic human models like Michelangelo’s statue of David could be considered to involve nudity because “his lower half isn’t covered by an opaque mat.”
“We’re going to do the best we can do,” said Bishop. He mentioned that, for nursing and science classes, skeleton models “usually have some of the more private parts removed.”
However, “we’re going to have to work through it (provisions of the legislation) and seriously use some common sense,” he said.
Monica Singh-Smith, the board’s chairwoman and Buckmarsh District member, told her colleagues that officials “did a lot of cross-checking ... with the state” to ensure policies meet requirements.
But “at some point,” MacDonald said, “the educational system is going to have to push back” on lawmakers.
What the state essentially is doing, he said, is “limiting the ability of students to learn.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.