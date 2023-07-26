BERRYVILLE — Monday night, the Clarke County School Board recognized numerous students for their participation in special learning activities this summer.
Six Clarke County High School (CCHS) students — Emma Underwood, Tai Nixon, Amelia Slavin, Arman Solanki, Tabitha Waring and Emma Johnson — took part in the 2023 Health Science Academy held June 20-23 in partnership with Winchester Medical Center/Valley Health, Shenandoah University and Laurel Ridge Community College.
The academy was designed to promote regional education programs for the health professions, spark students’ interest in those professions, introduce the acute health care environment to them and provide them hands-on learning activities, said Assistant Superintendent Cathy Seal. They received credit for a course in college success skills required for graduation at Laurel Ridge.
Fifteen students were recognized for participating in the two-week Blue Ridge Environmental Governor’s School (BREGS) for the Gifted, held at Signal Knob near Strasburg.
Students in grades 5-8 learned about biology and ecology, working “with their intellectual peers” to solve environmental management problems “at a level of intellectual expectation and depth of inquiry not generally attainable in a regular classroom,” according to the BREGS website.
Participants included Isabel Aliveto, Alexis Jonker, Samantha Jonkers, Buckley Moore, Ashley Moran, Noah Perry, Beatrice Schilling, Eelan Sowers, Lia Staples, Elizabeth Stiles, Jacob Stiles and Miles Wilson.
Students beyond eighth grade who previously attended were invited back to participate as interns. This year’s interns were Bray Daniel, Kieren Kersey and Ciara Smith.
BREGS concluded on June 29.
Johnson-Williams Middle School (J-WMS) and CCHS students who attended the Virginia FFA State Convention held June 20-23 at Virginia Tech in Blacksburg also were recognized.
FFA, once known as the Future Farmers of America, is a nationwide organization focused on helping students develop leadership skills and preparing them for careers in the science, business and technology sectors of agriculture.
Thirteen J-WMS students took part in five contests at the convention, having prepared for months during after-school activities, officials said.
Evelyn McCarty and Haley Walker participated in Junior Horse Hippology. McCarty took 10th place in the state.
Andrew Lloyd and Reagan Loker participated in Agriscience Technology & Mechanics. Lloyd received a yellow ribbon and Loker received a red ribbon.
Kailee Allenjohns, Caleb Dillon, Sophia Margolycz and Eli Sims participated in Food & Fiber. Margolycz received a red ribbon. The other three received yellow ribbons.
Tationna Carrington and Avery Tober participated in Plant Science. Carrington received a red ribbon and Tober received a yellow ribbon.
Breanna Brode, Layna Loker and Audrey Wilbourne participated in Small Animal Care. Loker took home a blue ribbon; Brode and Wilbourne received red ribbons.
The middle school’s FFA chapter was presented the Gold Level National Chapter Award for its work throughout the past school year to develop leaders and strengthen agriculture, all the while helping to develop a sense of community, officials said.
In addition, seven CCHS students participated in the convention.
At the Agricultural Communications Career Development Event, Kolton Vincent placed fourth in the state while Emily Vincent placed ninth, Kyleigh Goforth placed 10th and Karrigan Kirby placed 17th. The team itself placed third.
Catherine Harmon participated in the Employment Skills Event, taking fourth place in the state.
Edward Barber received a State FFA Degree, the highest such recognition that a state association can bestow on an FFA member.
Daniel Heath also received a State FFA Degree, as well as a State Star in Agribusiness. He will attend a national event in Massachusetts this fall.
