BERRYVILLE — The Clarke County Sanitary Authority (CCSA) this morning will hold a public hearing on higher sewer fees proposed to take effect later this year.
The CCSA supplies water and sewer services to about 400 homes and businesses in the Boyce, Millwood and White Post areas and surrounding the Waterloo commercial intersection of Lord Fairfax Highway (U.S. 340) and John Mosby Highway (U.S. 50). Customers are billed every two months.
Under the proposal, residential customers would see their base charge for up to 9,000 gallons of water used to process sewage over two months increase from $117 to $120.52. Commercial sewer customers would see their base charge for up to 12,000 gallons of water used increase from $206.46 to $212.66.
Both residential and commercial customers currently pay a surcharge of $0.1491 for each 10 gallons of water used above the base amount. The surcharge is proposed to increase to $0.1536.
The higher charges would take effect with the September billing, covering the period from July 1 through Aug. 31.
No increases in water charges are proposed.
CCSA Administrator Mary Meredith said the authority reviews customer charges annually to determine whether increases are necessary. Reviews take into account the number of customers being served by the authority as well as the overall expenses incurred in operating the water and wastewater treatment systems, she said.
Basically, rising expenses for maintaining the sewer system are behind the proposed fee hikes, said authority Chairman Rod DeArment. It costs more to treat sewage than it does to treat water, he pointed out.
"We've always had more difficulty with finances on the sewer side," DeArment added.
The last sewer rate hike took effect with the September 2019 billing, based on usage from July 1 through Aug. 31 of that year, Meredith recalled.
Today's hearing will be held during the CCSA's monthly meeting at 9 a.m. in the main meeting room on the second floor of the Berryville-Clarke County Government Center at 101 Chalmers Court, Berryville.
Meredith emphasized that the hearing will concern only the proposed sewer fee increases. Comments on water fees won't be accepted.
