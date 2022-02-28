Students are no longer required to wear face masks on school buses.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday announced it is no longer requiring students to wear masks on buses or vans operated by public or private schools, including early care and education/child care programs.
This ends an order that had been in place since February of 2021 to help prevent spread of COVID-19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.