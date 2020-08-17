WINCHESTER — A recent report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in Atlanta contains alarming information about how a natural or man-made disaster could cripple Winchester.
According to the CDC’s Social Vulnerability Index, Winchester would be one of the most at-risk localities in Virginia in the event of a major health crisis. On a scale from 0.00 to 1.00, with 1.00 being the highest possible risk, the eastern and northern portions of the city scored as high as 0.98.
Other parts of Winchester fared better. The northwestern portion of the city scored 0.70, and southern Winchester was a 0.77. The western side of the city scored an impressive 0.16.
According to the CDC’s Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry, the Social Vulnerability Index is a measure of how a community would be impacted by a public health crisis brought on by disease, floods, storms, fire or man-made catastrophes such as chemical spills. It uses U.S. Census data to rate localities based on 15 social and economic factors including education and poverty levels, unemployment rates, housing and transportation availability, the number of overcrowded households and so on. The higher a community scores, the less ability it has to prevent human suffering and financial loss in the event of a disaster.
The CDC uses this information to help communities understand in advance the likelihood of needing additional support before, during and after an event. According to information provided by the CDC, local and regional scores can help:
Determine emergency preparedness funding levels based on need.
Estimate the type and amount of needed supplies such as food, water, medicine and bedding.
Decide how many emergency personnel are required.
Identify areas in need of emergency shelters.
Create an evacuation plan that accounts for all residents, including the elderly and disabled, people without transportation and non-English speakers.
Identify communities that will need recovery support following a disaster.
Outside of Winchester, the Social Vulnerability Index’s only other high-scoring region in the Northern Shenandoah Valley is a small portion of Frederick County that is adjacent to the city’s northern boundary. That area scored a 0.94.
Other parts of Frederick County earned scores ranging from 0.08 to 0.68. The county’s most populated areas have the highest scores because of the number of homes and people there. An industrial area north of Winchester, where population levels are low, has the county’s lowest score.
Clarke County has a total of three scores: 0.59 in the northwest, 0.23 in the southwest and 0.17 along the county’s eastern border with the more densely populated Loudoun and Fauquier counties.
To learn more about the CDC’s Social Vulnerability Index, visit svi.cdc.gov.
(5) comments
Data is from 2016 and Winchester City is not singled out, it's wrapped into City/County Data - https://svi.cdc.gov/Documents/CountyMaps/2016/Virginia/Virginia2016_Frederick.pdf
A better headline would have been "Winchester & Frederick County Vulnerable in a Crisis" or "Winchester Region Vulnerable in a Crisis"
I am also confused because the article says, "Winchester would be one of the most at-risk localities in Virginia in the event of a major health crisis." What are we in right now?
What are we in right now? An over-reaction to something that is less deadly than H1N1 outbreak from 10 years ago.
It is also not only about the deaths. It is a new virus. Some get nothing others, including very health folks, have complications that last months. It is also more transmissible then H1N1. America is the only first world country that has not gotten the first wave under control. Oh yeah H1N1 was gone by now.
This is very interesting. I have not heard about the website. The article does not mention the newest data is from 2018. Please keep that in mind.
