MIDDLETOWN — After its recent meeting schedule was disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Cedar Creek and Belle Grove National Historic Park Federal Advisory Commission met virtually Thursday and discussed some of its short- and long-term goals.
Patrick Kenney, superintendent of the park and Shenandoah National Park, led the meeting and urged commission members to take some time to examine a list that was formed in 2018 to see whether the goals identified still need attention.
Short-term goals in 2018 included private landowner outreach, natural resource cataloguing, investigating boundary modification, interpretive planning, forming a “friends group,” coordinated interpretive programming, cooperative agreements, viewshed analysis, information connectivity plans, national registry nominations, trails strategies and historical research.
Long-term goals included land protection, an archaeology plan, a permanent visitor center, a landscape treatment plan and development of a shared resource strategy.
“I’m looking for some affirmation from the commission to see if we’re still on track with these,” Kenney said. “The other question was if there are any gaps — three years have passed. Is there something missing from this list that needs to be added?”
Rob Nieweg, the National Trust for Historic Preservation's representative on the commission, said he looks at the 2018 list through two lenses — visitor benefits and relationships with neighbors. He said that list still holds true.
“I’m looking at this set through those mission-centered lenses, and leaping off of this list are priorities with communicating with visitors and neighbors,” Nieweg said.
The commission decided that the short- and long-term goals still apply, though it decided to push the development of a “friends group” to the back burner for now.
The commission also received an update from Karen Beck-Herzog, who serves as the site manager for the park and represents the National Park Service.
Beck-Herzog said a contractor has been on site at the park’s campground to start prep work on the emergency stabilization of the historic bridge abutment. Work, which was delayed by cold weather, should be complete by March's end.
The National Park Service also submitted a proposed demolition of the campground buildings to the state historic preservation office. The goal is to tear down the modern structures and open that land to the public while working with the American Battlefield Trust.
The Virginia Department of Transportation is also proceeding to close a boat launch due to metal detecting issues over the summer months. There is no timeline on that project.
Now that the park is fully staffed, Beck-Herzog said a strategic plan will be completed by July.
The park also received funding to convert 25 acres of the Morning Attack Trail from an agricultural field to native grasses and wildflowers. The space is between the Vermont Monument and Interstate 81.
Additionally, Beck-Herzog said the park was chosen to participate in a focused natural resources conditioned assessment, working with National Park Service staff and academic partners. It will look at particular areas such as sound escapes, expanding highways, potential firing ranges, visual resources, landscapes, night sky, climate change and invasive plants.
Beck-Herzog also updated the commission on the dispute over a firing range in Warren County that borders the national park along Water Plant Road.
The property was subject to a zoning violation for operating without a permit this past summer, and Beck-Herzog said park officials noted that visitor experiences and soundscapes were negatively affected by gunfire. There were also concerns about safety and resource degradation due to lead waste.
Lee Meyer, Warren County's representative on the FAC, said all five Warren County supervisors met with the range owners to find a solution. The supervisors will vote on the permit at their Feb. 22 meeting.
Meyer was also voted by FAC members to serve as chair of the commission, filling the spot left behind by John Adamson’s passing.
The Cedar Creek and Belle Grove FAC will meet again, likely virtually, March 17. The FAC will discuss bylaws.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.