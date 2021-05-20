STEPHENS CITY — If you’re interested in learning more about beef, stop by Gore’s Fresh Meat and Deli from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday for Beef-A-Poluza.
The event is co-sponsored by Gore’s and the recently reactivated Farm Bureau Women’s Agricultural Leadership Committee in Frederick County.
Kim Black, an agriculture teacher at Aylor Middle School, said the committee restarted in March and has about 30 members, ranging in age from teens to adults.
“They’re not all from farm families,” Black said. “They just have an interest in promoting agriculture.”
The committee’s aim is to help increase “agricultural literacy” in the community, Black said.
To that end, members are organizing a series of events. The inaugural event, Beef-A-Poluza, coincides with May being National Beef Month.
Beef-A-Poluza will feature a steer, so people can “see a real animal,” Black said, as well as kids’ activities related to agriculture, a raffle, informational brochures and freebies.
Gore’s is located at 201 Centre Drive, No. 106, Stephens City. Keighley Gore and Lacee Dienst, who are sisters-in-law and work at the family-owned and operated business, were instrumental in organizing Beef-A-Poluza, Black said.
The second event is set for June 15, which is the last day of the school year for students in Frederick County Public Schools. From 5-9 p.m., people are invited to New Town Creamery at 320 Fairfax Pike, Stephens City, to purchase ice cream and celebrate the start of summer break and June being National Dairy Month. The committee plans to hand out freebies there, too.
Black said a number of farming operations in the community are “very heavily influenced by women.” She added that “younger generations have come back” to help operate them and share their talents. “They are very dedicated to the community,” she said.
For more information about the Women’s Agricultural Leadership Committee, visit the group’s Facebook page.
For more about Gore’s, visit goresmeats.com.
