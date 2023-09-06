WINCHESTER — Enjoy bright colors, music, laughter and liveliness at Winchester Pride 2023 on Saturday on the grounds of the Museum of the Shenandoah Valley at 901 Amherst St.
The mood is so bright, event organizers have noted on Facebook that even if it rains a bit on the outdoor fun, it won't be a bad thing. It would only increase the chance of reveling under a grand-sized rainbow! The free event will run from 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Historically, the event has attracted 7,000 to 10,000 people, according to Winchester Pride co-founder Aaron Stup. Organizers hope to keep that attendance at the new location at the MSV. In past years, the event was held on Winchester’s Loudoun Street Mall. However, the MSV offers new opportunities.
“We’re being very intentional about the location. The MSV is really rooted in queer history,” Stup says. The seven-acre gardens that surround the historic Glen Burnie house at the MSV were designed by Julian Wood Glass Jr. and his partner, R. Lee Taylor. Event goers will be able to tour the gardens for free Saturday thanks to Procter & Gamble’s sponsorship.
“Having it at the MSV simply connects a dot that the gay community is everywhere and might not look like you think it does,” Stup says.
Another first for Winchester Pride this year is having a major sponsor in the form of Procter & Gamble. “It’s really exciting because it means our visibility is growing and our community support is growing. They [P&G] are giving really good financial support and have been a thought partner, helping us talk through and explore ideas,” Stup says.
Saturday’s celebration is built around inclusivity. “Everyone assumes it [the Winchester Pride Celebration] might be in June, because that is Pride month,” Stup notes. “But we don’t want to compete with other Pride events in June. We want to give people something to look forward to, instead of everything being in June.”
Music provided by DJ Skyhigh will keep the crowd moving and grooving. The tunes will be “something you can dance to, something that creates a vibe and definitely adds to the party,” Stup says.
Trust Stup when it comes to judging what’s danceable. The drag performer knows a thing about movement as the winner of the first Miss Winchester Pride in 2018. Stup says this year’s Winchester Pride will feature drag shows, hosted by Alexa V. Shontelle. But it will be done a little differently this year.
Instead of showcasing drag performers all day, there will be a show at 1 p.m. and another at 3 p.m. Those shows will feature drag artists who are mostly from Winchester. At 4 p.m., Nayasha Lopez, who was Miss Continental 2013 and appeared on "RuPaul’s Drag Race" season 8 and "RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars" will take to the stage for a feature performance.
Stup often uses the word “art” when referring to drag and says it requires multiple skills. Getting ready for a show can take up to two hours. “The make-up is sometimes called ‘painting.’ The hair is sculpture. There’s costuming and stage presence. It takes skill and expression,” Stup explains.
Breaking the shows up into a few segments will allow the crowd to take advantage of the large outdoor space the MSV venue provides to roam around and explore what the various vendors, which are LGBTQ-owned or allies of the LGBTQ+ community, have to offer. Whether you want to purchase something or learn how you can get involved, there will be tents to check out.
Food and drink vendors, including beer and wine (a first for Winchester Pride), will be up and running throughout the day. Jewelry, crafts and other items will be offered for sale. And there are a fair number of churches, local businesses, guest speakers and other social justice organizations that plan to be there.
After hours, the party will move to Ellie’s Pub on the Loudoun Street Mall from 8-10:30 p.m. It’s a VIP “After Party Pre Party,” featuring Naysha Lopez. Then, the celebration continues next door at the “After Party” where the best drag performers from the area will perform at The Monument with Lopez. Tickets are available for those 21 and up via Winchester Pride’s Facebook event page. See winchesterpride.com for more details.
The “goal” of the day, according to Stup, is to “bring everyone along to have fun. The ‘hope’ is different. There’s been so much negativity with the art of drag — social, political. By providing visibility, we want to show the truth about what we do. The bottom line of hope is positivity.”
“At its core, pride celebrations are an intentional time where members of the LGBTQ+ community (allies included, of course!) can showcase their uniqueness and fully authentic selves," says a media release about Saturday's event. "This community, like all others, is proud all the time; this is a deliberate time to take a stance, show up and support one another.”
