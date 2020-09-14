Celebrating Constitution’s anniversary

These color guard members were among the 70 people who gathered at Mount Hebron Cemetery in Winchester on Saturday to mark the 233rd anniversary of the signing of the U.S. Constitution. The event was organized by the Rev. Larry W. Johnson, past president of the Col. James Wood II Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution of Winchester, with help from members of the organization as well as the Shenandoah Christian Alliance and Trail Life, a boys’ organization. The Constitution was signed on Sept. 17, 1787, in Philadelphia by delegates to the Constitutional Convention.

 Provided photo

