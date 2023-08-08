Celebrating Sunflowers

Emily Warren, co-owner of the Homestead Farm at 2502 North Frederick Pike in Frederick County, stands among the blooming sunflowers on her farm Monday where she will host a Sunflower Festival on Sept. 9th from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The festival will feature two fields of sunflowers for photo opportunities, live music, food trucks and cut sunflowers. Admission prices will range from $2-$5. For more information, visit thehomesteadfarmatfruithillorchard.com.

 Jeff Taylor/The Winchester Star

