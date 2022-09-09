Katherine Solenberger and her daughter Emily Warren, co-owners of The Homestead Farm at Fruit Hill Orchard LLC at 2502 N. Frederick Pike in Frederick County, are preparing for their second Sunflower Festival, which will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. Admission is $2 for children under 12 and and $5 for those over 12. The festival will feature 50 vendors, a food truck and sunflowers for cutting at $2 a stem. Participants in Saturday’s Farm Crawl event will be admitted free of charge.