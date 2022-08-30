WINCHESTER — Residents of Patsy Cline's hometown are invited this weekend to celebrate what would have been the legendary country music singer's 90th birthday.
Celebrating Patsy Cline Inc., a Winchester-based nonprofit dedicated to preserving the legacy of the singer who died in a 1963 plane crash, will host two special events on Saturday: A concert at Handley High School's Patsy Cline Theatre and the annual Patsy Cline Block Party on South Kent Street.
Both events will benefit the Patsy Cline Historic House at 608 S. Kent. St., where Cline lived with her mother, Hilda Hensley, from 1948 to 1953 before she moved to Nashville, Tennessee, and cemented her place in music history. The Patsy Cline Historic House was designated a National Historic Landmark by the U.S. Department of the Interior on Jan. 13, 2021.
Saturday evening's concert will feature Mandy Barnett, a Grand Ole Opry member renowned for her commanding voice and unwavering devotion to classic country and popular standards. Barnett first gained national recognition as the original star of the jukebox musical "Always ... Patsy Cline" at Nashville’s famed Ryman Auditorium, which ran for more than 15 seasons. The auditorium is the former home of the Grand Ole Opry, and Barnett is the only actress to have performed as Cline on the stage where the Country Music Hall of Fame inductee's legend began.
"We are so excited to have Mandy in Winchester to celebrate with us!" Cline's daughter, Julie Fudge, said in an email to The Winchester Star, which is where Fudge's father, Charlie Dick, worked in the 1950s. "And Mandy is one of the newest members of the Grand Ole Opry, having performed more than 500 shows on the Opry before she became a member."
In addition to Barnett's performance of Patsy Cline classics and other songs of the 1950s and '60s, several of Cline's original costumes will be on display in the theater lobby at Handley High School, 425 Handley Blvd., Winchester.
Doors will open Saturday at 6:30 p.m. and the concert will begin at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $35 each. Reserved seats may be purchased in advance at Eventbrite.com or by contacting the Patsy Cline Historic House at 540-662-5555. Any unsold tickets will be available for purchase at the door on Saturday evening.
The concert will take place a few hours after the annual Patsy Cline Block Party at 608 S. Kent St.
From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Cline's fans will gather in front of her former home to celebrate the singer whose life was portrayed in the 1985 movie "Sweet Dreams." The film's star, Jessica Lange, earned an Academy Award nomination for her portrayal of Cline.
The free community event will feature five hours of musical performances from a variety of acts:
- 10:30 a.m. – Tracey Wygal accompanied by pianist Garrett Jones
- 12:00 PM – Liz Ruffner
- 1:00 PM – Melissa Wright and Aimee Curl
- 2:30 PM – Staci Griesbach
At 11:30 a.m., musical performances will pause so Fudge can slice a birthday cake in honor of her mother, who was born Sept. 8, 1932, at Winchester Memorial Hospital.
The Block Party, now in its 12th year, will also feature food and Cline-themed merchandise available for purchase, and $5 tours of the Patsy Cline Historic House throughout the day starting at 10 a.m.
Around the corner on Pall Mall Street, at the proposed entrance to the soon-to-be-unveiled Patsy Cline Memorial Park, banners will be placed with information on the new park’s layout. The banners are being installed specifically for the Block Party to prepare Cline fans for the park’s official opening in late 2023. The park itself is still under construction so access will not be allowed.
Parking in the residential neighborhoods surrounding the Patsy Cline Historic House is limited, so attendees are encouraged to park at the Winchester-Frederick County Visitors Center, 1400 S. Pleasant Valley Road, and ride the free trolley to and from the event all day.
Celebrating Patsy Cline Inc. owns the Patsy Cline Historic House and, since 2011, has operated it as a museum. For more information on the house and the nonprofit organization, visit facebook.com/PatsyClineHistoricHouse.
