WINCHESTER — Comic book lovers have the chance to help Literacy Volunteers Winchester Area by bidding on original drawings that were created and donated by professional and amateur artists from around the world.
Four Color Fantasies at 80 Weems Lane is hosting its third annual “FCF Covers Literacy” auction of comic book covers drawn especially for the fundraiser. Winning bids will be announced on Saturday, the same day the store will be handing out cases of free comics to celebrate Free Comic Book Day and welcoming four artists and authors — Phillip Kennedy Johnson, Ally Cat, Caitlin Yarsky and Hobbes Holluck — who have agreed to come out to the shop and greet fans.
Mike Kwolek, who has owned Four Color Fantasies for 34 years, said dozens of original comic book covers can be won at auction for the right price.
“We have professional comic artists who are well known, we have locals, we have customers,” Kwolek said. “We have a broad spectrum.”
There’s even a comic book cover drawn by Thomas Lennon, a comedian and actor best known for creating and starring in the TV show “Reno 911.” It’s the first piece of art Lennon has ever created for a charity auction.
Other high-profile illustrators who contributed to this year’s auction include Bob Layton, who is well known for his work with “Iron Man” and other Marvel Comics titles, and Martin Simmonds, an artist for the series “Something Is Killing the Children” and “The Department of Truth.”
“Those are both over $300 in bids right now,” Four Color Fantasies Manager Erik C. Jones said Thursday afternoon.
The works of world-renowned artists are being displayed alongside comic book covers drawn by several Winchester-area residents, including at least two who are young children.
“It’s a good mix of artists,” Jones said, noting that donated artwork for the auction came from the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Spain and Australia. “I sent some [blank covers] to Croatia but they haven’t come back.”
This year’s auction also includes original wall paintings, a hand-stitched quilt, a miniature figurine, even a handmade mask — all of which are being sold alongside the comic book covers.
In 2019, the auction’s first year, Jones said “FCF Covers Literacy” raised $2,140 for Literacy Volunteers Winchester Area. Last year, it brought in $5,180.
Based on bids that have already been submitted, this year’s auction promises to raise the most money yet.
“So far, we’re at $6,368 in bids,” Jones said, and bids are expected to keep coming in until the auction closes on Saturday. “It has snowballed every year.”
“All the funds, other than sales tax, go to Literacy Volunteers Winchester Area,” Kwolek said, noting that his store covered the costs of the blank comic book covers and shipping them to the artists. “My goal for this year is $8,000 so we can say we raised $15,000 in three years.”
Andy Gail, executive director of Literacy Volunteers Winchester Area, said he’s excited to be part of an event that supports his organization and encourages young people to pick up a comic and start reading.
“We’re really touched and it’s going to make a big difference,” Gail said.
Bidding for this year’s “FCF Covers Literacy” auction is already underway at Four Color Fantasies’ Facebook page, via email at fourcolorfantasies@gmail.com and in the store. Bids will be cut off at 5 p.m. Saturday, which promises to be a hectic time for Kwolek, Jones and the store’s other employees.
“Saturday’s Free Comic Boy Day, so it’s already going to be insane,” Jones said. “In that last hour, people will be hanging out and the bidding war will start.”
To learn more about “FCF Covers Literacy” and to submit a bid on an original piece of art, visit Facebook.com/FCFcomics.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.