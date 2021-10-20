BERRYVILLE — Clarke County planners believe adding 10 feet to the height of a cellular phone antenna mast won't hurt the values of nearby properties, a report shows.
Yet planners, landowners and appraisers may have differing opinions on the issue. It's a subjective matter, according to Senior Planner and Zoning Administrator Jeremy Camp.
Tuesday afternoon, the Clarke County Board of Supervisors set a public hearing for 6 p.m. Nov. 23 on Crown Castle International's request to raise the height of its mast off Harry Byrd Highway (Va. 7) east of Berryville to 120 feet.
The mast actually is on the Stuart M. Perry Inc. quarry site. It sits back more than 400 feet from the highway. Still, it's visible above the tree line near the Shepherd's Mill Road (Route 612) intersection.
Earlier this month, the Clarke County Planning Commission gave conditional approval to the site plan application. The panel also voted to recommend that the supervisors approve a special-use permit for the height increase.
If the permit is approved, AT&T antennas will be installed on the monopole along with ones already there and which currently are used by Verizon, Shentel and T-Mobile, Camp previously has said.
Monopoles are tall steel poles used to mount antennas, as opposed to traditional lattice towers.
No disturbance is planned to the land on which the mast is built, Camp told the supervisors.
Except for the height boost and new antennas, the only noticeable difference may be "some new on-site signage you won't be able to see" from the highway, he said. Basically, the signs would warn trespassers to stay away.
With the boost, the total height wouldn't be nearly enough for the mast to need lights to comply with Federal Aviation Administration requirements, the report in the supervisors' agenda packet shows.
Also Tuesday, the supervisors gave the Clarke County Department of Social Services permission to move $19,000 from a budget line-item for employee salaries to one for professional services. The money will be used to pay consultants for helping the agency with strategic planning, County Administrator Chris Boies said.
Amy Knipe, the commonwealth's attorney's office coordinator, was presented the county's employee of the quarter award.
The supervisors also made the following appointments:
• Jerry Stollings to be the Court Services Unit Supervisor representative on the Community Policy and Management Team. His term will expire on Dec. 31, 2022.
• Rives Bacon to a new term on the Handley Regional Library Board. He will serve until Nov. 30, 2025.
• Linda Bodkin to the Northwestern Community Services Board. Her term will run through Dec. 31, 2024.
• Boies, the county administrator, to the Northwestern Regional Jail Authority. He will serve until Dec. 31, 2022.
• Michael Crawford as the John H. Enders Fire Company & Rescue Squad's alternate representative on the county's Fire and Rescue Commission. His appointment runs through Aug. 31, 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.