Work has begun on the installation of a 100-foot cellphone tower in Jim Barnett park, next to the BMX track, on Tuesday. After much debate on whether the tower should be allowed on park property, City Council agreed in November to lease the tower site to Edinburg-based Shentel for a one-time, up-front fee of $111,000 and annual rent of $7,000, which will increase by 2.1% each year for the 20-year lease period. All proceeds are earmarked for use by the Winchester Parks and Recreation Department.
