WINCHESTER — A warm fáilte awaited visitors to the Loudoun Street Mall on Saturday.
The fifth annual Old Town Winchester St. Paddy’s Celtic Fest brought people far and wide to celebrate the community’s Irish and Scottish heritage.
Amid the green decorations and the Irish music that filled the air, visitors could imagine they were walking along the high street in Dublin.
“It’s been so busy. The crowds have been great,” said Chelsea Vossler of Winchester, a balloon artist making souvenirs for children near the Shenandoah Valley Civil War Museum. “I’ve seen lots of smiling faces.”
Many visitors, including Theresa Lester of Arlington, brought their dogs to enjoy a day of sunshine. The canines greeted each other with a sniff or a bark or two.
Lester’s golden retriever, who just happens to be named Patrick, donned a green bandanna in a nod to St. Patrick Day, which is observed on March 17.
“He’s having a blast, making new friends” from among the other pets he encountered, she said.
Despite the sunshine, it was a little chilly Saturday afternoon.
Overall, though, “the weather’s been good,” said David Russell, who is known as Old Town’s ambassador.
Entertainment included performances by local Irish dance groups and performers of Celtic music. Outdoor performers included the Armstrong Irish Dance Academy, Misneach Irish Dance Academy and the City of Winchester Pipes and Drums group. Other entertainers performed inside venues such as restaurants and the Bright Box Theater.
“The music is amazing,” said Jocelyn Gough of Martinsburg, West Virginia. Mentioning that her husband is Irish, she said it was good to hear the traditional music of his native country.
There was plenty to see and do at the Celtic Fest. Vendors sold food and beverages, as well as clothing and crafts. Girl Scout cookies were available for sale from a local troop, and the South End Fire Co. showed people the inside of an ambulance and various firefighting and rescue equipment.
Many people visited stores and restaurants along the outdoor mall. Some stores brought some of their merchandise outside to attract customers.
The festival “brings people to the mall, which helps the business people” earn a living, Russell noted.
At one tent, Mike Guessford of Middletown sold St. Patrick’s Day trinkets including green hats, sweaters, socks and beads.
Nobody donning them when the holiday arrives will have to worry about getting pinched.
Although it’s not as big of a holiday as, say, Christmas or Easter, many people get excited about St. Patrick’s Day, Guessford said.
And, occasions like the Celtic Fest are “good to bring people together” to celebrate it, he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.