WINCHESTER — The fifth annual Old Town Winchester St. Paddy’s Celtic Fest will celebrate the community’s Irish and Scottish heritage from noon to 9 p.m. on Saturday.
The free festival will host activities inside Old Town Winchester businesses and, weather permitting, along the Loudoun Street Mall.
“This event continues to grow and very nicely,” said Dario Savarese, special event coordinator at Full Circle Marketing.
A percentage of food and drink sales during all scheduled performances will benefit the SPCA of Winchester, Frederick and Clarke counties. The event has various sponsors but is presented primarily by Partlow Insurance.
New this year will be additional Irish dance troupes, said Savarese. Three dance troupes will perform throughout the day on the lawn of the Shenandoah Valley Civil War Museum in the Old Courthouse on the walking mall.
Celtic activities for children ages 3-12, part of the SPCA’s Community Art Project, will also take place on the courthouse lawn.
Activities along the Loudoun Street Mall and in shops and restaurants will include a balloon artist, dancers, vendors and bagpipers. The courthouse lawn will host alpacas, and Winchester’s Pipes and Drums bagpipers will fill the downtown with its music.
Special guest and Irish fiddler Brendan Mulvihill will perform at Brewbaker’s Restaurant with Emily Martin and Friends.
The Magic Lantern Theater and Handley Library will co-sponsor a 12:30 p.m. showing of the movie “The Quiet Man,” a classic film starring John Wayne that takes place in Ireland, in the Robinson Auditorium at the library.
Host businesses include 50/50 Taphouse, 147 North restaurant, Brewbaker’s Restaurant, Bright Box Theater, the George Washington Hotel and Winchester Brew Works.
“The event has been growing and it’s great to celebrate the theme in Old Town,” said Savarese.
For more information, visit oldtownwinchesterva.com.
