BOYCE — You find a baby squirrel alone on the ground, its mother nowhere in sight. What do you do?
If you said "Feed it," "Give it some water," or "Carry it back to its nest," you're wrong.
The correct answer is, "Call Blue Ridge Wildlife Center and get professional advice."
Jennifer Riley, director of veterinary services at the wildlife rehabilitation center near Boyce, said the Northern Shenandoah Valley is entering "baby season," so she expects a growing number of calls regarding young animals who have been separated from their mothers.
Most times, Riley said, good-hearted Samaritans want to offer food and water to the defenseless creatures, but that's a big no-no.
"It is not necessary and not helpful," Riley said. "Think of it like a human in an ambulance. Nobody gets in an ambulance and is offered a sandwich."
In the majority of cases, baby animals that are on their own aren't orphans. They may be exploring their surroundings, or mom may have left briefly to find food.
"Most of the time, mom is not dead, mom is not injured," Riley said. "Most of what we do [with people who call about potentially orphaned animals] is explain how to reunite babies with mothers. That's about 75% of the phone calls that we get."
Reunions sometimes require a caller to handle a baby animal, but no one should do that unless first advised by a professional because those cute little critters may be carrying diseases or could injure a well-meaning human. Also, humans could inadvertently hurt the animal or cause it to get sick.
"The most important thing is to not touch something until you've talked to someone," Riley said. "Call a rehabilitator before you intervene."
The staff at Blue Ridge Wildlife Center has checklists to help determine if an animal should be left alone, if it needs to help returning to its nest or if it should be brought to the center for medical treatment.
For example, the proper handling of a potentially orphaned baby bird will be contingent on a variety of factors: Does it have feathers? Are its eyes open? Does it have visible injuries?
Riley said a center specialist will help determine the best course of action. A caller may be told to leave the bird alone, or to place it back into its own nest or a new one that can be crafted from household items. In those cases, mother and baby will usually reunite without further human assistance.
If a caller is advised to bring a baby animal in for treatment, it can be driven to the Blue Ridge Wildlife Center at 106 Island Farm Lane in Boyce, where they will be met curbside by a veterinarian.
"We advise people how to do that safely without getting themselves or the animals injured," Riley said.
The nonprofit center does not charge for its services, so people who bring in injured animals are never billed for their treatment.
"There's no payment allowed for wildlife medicine," Riley said. "There's also no state or federal funding for it."
That means Blue Ridge Wildlife Center has to rely on corporate and private donations in order to operate.
Blue Ridge Wildlife Center was founded in 2000 as a teaching hospital where staff and volunteers care for native wildlife by integrating veterinary medicine, rehabilitation, education and research. To learn more, visit blueridgewildlifectr.org.
