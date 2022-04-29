WINCHESTER — By providing more time and space for focusing on their studying and projects, Handley High School students say the Emil & Grace Shihadeh Innovation Center has enhanced their education.
The $17 million center opened in August at the former John Kerr Elementary School at 536 Jefferson St., a short walk from Handley. In addition to traditional classes, the center features three academies — health sciences, professional skills and advanced technologies — that are linked to work-based programs connecting students to local businesses.
The center has no bells and features a less structured schedule and more flexibility in how students spend their time. It's designed to allow more creativity and independent studying. About 300 students use the center daily, typically spending about three hours there, according to Bobbie Jo Hawkins, a Handley assistant principal who oversees the center.
The center held a spring showcase of student projects on Wednesday along with a silent auction to raise college scholarship money. Students displaying projects included seniors Collin Bayliss, Maddox Colberg and Ethan Grange. They spent about six weeks making a suspension coffee table. They praised the equipment and materials at the center and having enough time to use them.
"There's a lot more time to do what you need to do," Bayliss said. "If the center ran on the Handley schedule, we wouldn't have been able to finish it."
Senior Talley Sublett displayed a wooden storage chest she made. She said the center is better preparing her for architecture classes at the University of Virginia, where she plans to attend in the fall.
"It definitely feels a lot closer to college having more freedom," Sublett said "I like it a lot."
Senior Tabitha Davis and junior Elizabeth Fortney, are working toward becoming state certified as clinical nurses aides. Among the tasks Davis and Fortney train for at the center are how to assist elderly people no longer able to perform basic functions such as bathing, dressing and eating. They said they can focus more at the center, which is less crowded than Handley where about 1,300 students attend.
"We have a lot more freedom and it's more hands-on," Davis said. "It's not just you sit in a class and you listen to your teacher."
