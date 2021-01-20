WINCHESTER — The city's Economic Development Authority (EDA) has issued a grant of up to $25,000 to help a local nonprofit provide job-training opportunities to women who were once victims of abuse.
"It falls in line with the EDA's mission," Winchester Development Services Director Shawn Hershberger said on Tuesday after the authority voted unanimously to approve the grant for The Laurel Center.
The center, founded in 1981 as The Shelter for Abused Women, offers free housing, support and counseling services to women, children and men in the Northern Shenandoah Valley who have been victims of domestic or sexual assaults.
In April 2019, The Laurel Center bought a former CSX train station at 430 N. Cameron St. for $515,700, with plans to convert the 20,404-square-foot, single-story brick building into a cafe.
The proposed cafe would provide “an opportunity for our clients to work in there, get some experience in a workforce development program,” the center's development director, Cindy Marzullo, said in September.
Women who seek help from The Laurel Center have sometimes been out of the workplace for years due. Refreshing their job skills is a major component of the nonprofit’s overall mission to help clients regain independence.
Hershberger said the center's executive director, Faith Power, reached out to the EDA several months ago for any assistance it could provide. That led to Tuesday's approval of the $25,000 grant to assist with renovation expenses.
The only condition of the grant, Hershberger said, is that The Laurel Center has to make substantial progress on the proposed cafe within the next 24 months. That shouldn't be a problem, though, because the center has already started work on the interior of the former depot and received the city's blessing to start construction.
Power, who did not attend Tuesday's EDA meeting, was not available for comment on the center's anticipated timeline for the proposed cafe's completion.
Attending Tuesday morning's meeting of the Winchester Economic Development Authority, which was conducted via videoconference, were Chairman Jeff Buettner and members Lauri Bridgeforth, Douglas Toan, Tim Painter, Addie Lingle, Cary M. Craig Jr. and James Imoh.
