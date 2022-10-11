BERRYVILLE — In posting a 24-15 record since the start of the 2021-22 school year heading into Monday night, Clarke County had beaten every volleyball team in the nine-school Bull Run District at least once except for one.
The Eagles couldn't have been much closer to tasting victory against Central for the first time on Monday, but Clarke County will just have to wait to see if it can beat its nemesis in the postseason when it matters most.
In a battle for second place in the Bull Run, the Eagles won two of the first three sets but Central rallied for a 3-2 win by the scores of 25-17, 15-25, 18-25, 25-20, 15-12.
The Falcons improved to 12-4 overall and 10-3 in the Bull Run in completing the season sweep of Clarke County (9-7, 8-4).
Monday marked the first time in five matches over the last two seasons that the Eagles took Central to a fifth set, but issues with serve receive and serving ultimately doomed Clarke County in the final game.
The Eagles couldn't get four of Central's first five serves over the net in the fifth set and fell behind 6-1. Clarke County wiped out that deficit and tied the match at 7, 8, 9 and at 12-12, with one of six blocks by Keira Rohrbach forging the last tie.
But the Eagles served long on the next point — Clarke County had four service errors in the final set after committing only three in the first four sets — and Central took control from there. Setter Bailey Sheetz (seven kills, two aces) set up Peyton DiNardo for one of her 15 kills to make it 14-12, and an Eagles' spike attempt went long and wide on match point.
"Coming this close and not winning was really hard," said Clarke junior outside hitter Anna Spencer, who along with Karly Erickson had 19 kills to lead the Eagles. "We're still [tied for] third [heading into Tuesday night], so we're still good. But obviously, it's annoying that we lost."
The Eagles definitely would have liked to have made the Falcons work a little harder in the fifth set, because Central wasn't always consistent when it leaped to spike the ball. The Falcons had 23 attack errors in sets two through four, though they had just one in the fifth set in addition to having just one service error.
"Central is a great team," Eagles coach Skyler Layton said. "So those little, avoidable points, we can't afford to give those away. That was definitely our downfall there in our last set."
Clarke County committed seven attack errors in the first set, but the Eagles only had seven combined in the second and third games. Clarke County was more efficient while simultaneously being more aggressive, with six different players recording kills in those two sets.
"We were most definitely hitting more," said Layton, whose team had six different players record kills in those sets. "Less tips, more attacks."
The Eagles went on a 5-0 run with kills from Spencer, Bailey Mayo (three blocks) and Gracie Brown, and one of three aces from Spencer, to take a 23-13 lead in the second set. A kill from setter Allie Lynch (31 assists, 19 digs) and an attack error by Central closed it out.
A service error in the third set sparked a 5-0 Clarke County run that put the Eagles up 18-11, and Central wouldn't get closer until it was 24-18. An Erickson kill at that point finished the set.
Central's third set really couldn't have gone any worse, with 15 total errors, including five service errors.
"I was just telling them that we had to cut down on our unforced errors," said Central coach Ashlie Clar when asked about her message to her team. "When we were aggressive serving-wise and hitting-wise, that's where we were getting our points."
Though the Falcons still had trouble keeping the ball in play on the attack, DiNardo (four kills in the fourth set) and Nevaeh Strother (five of her 12 kills) helped Central jump out to a 10-3 lead in the fourth game. Clarke County battled back to make it 12-12, but the Falcons took the lead for good with a 5-0 run.
Clarke County fought back again to within 22-20 on a Mayo kill. But an attack error, a running flick over the net during a scramble by Sheetz that handcuffed the Eagles, and a violation for stepping over the center line that the Eagles disagreed with gave the set to Central at 25-20.
The Falcons then refused to give up the lead in the fifth set.
Though it was a tough loss for the Eagles, it was yet another sign that they can be a force in the Bull Run and Region 2B in the postseason.
For starters, Clarke County got to see what it can do against Central at full strength — Lynch didn't finish the Sept. 13 3-1 loss to the Falcons because of an injury. The Eagles are the only team in the district to beat East Rockingham. And Clarke County would finish no worse than third in the district if it wins its remaining four matches. A match at Strasburg on Tuesday is followed by a home match with Luray next Monday.
"I think we have the ability to finish strong, but we have had a bit of a rollercoaster season," Layton said. "Whether or not everybody can put their minds to what needs to be done is going to determine the outcome of our season."
Spencer feels the Eagles have the potential for a strong finish.
"We definitely have all the players out there," Spencer said. "I have a lot of confidence in the team."
Rohrbach added three aces for the Eagles. Clarke County was also led by Natalia Rodriguez Gonzalez (20 digs). Chloe Helsley had seven kills and three blocks for Central.
