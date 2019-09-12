WINCHESTER — Wednesday marked the 18th anniversary of the terrorist attacks on the Pentagon and World Trade Center.
Shenandoah University freshman Seanna Krikorian, of Morgantown, Pa., was born at 10:36 p.m. on Sept. 10, 2001, 10 hours and 10 minutes before American Airlines Flight 11 crashed into the World Trade Center’s North Tower at 8:46 a.m.
“It was terrifying,” Krikorian said, explaining how her parents felt when 9/11 occurred shortly after her birth.
Although Krikorian doesn’t remember the harrowing events of that day, she was one of about 50 people who attended SU’s third annual 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony held at Sarah’s Glen on campus.
The Wednesday morning ceremony began with an SU student singing the national anthem followed by SU Chaplain Justin Allen giving an invocation.
“On this day, when many of us remember where we were and others don’t have any memory of this, let us be united as one as we join together,” Allen said.
SU senior Logan Large, 27, of Winchester, read through a solemn timeline of events on 9/11.
Mitch Moore, SU’s senior vice president, shared with the audience his own memories of that day. He was 40 years old and getting money from an ATM for a trip when he heard about the attacks. He would later find out that three people he knew had been killed.
One of Moore’s friends was working as a contractor at the Pentagon when his office was hit head-on by American Airlines Flight 77.
SU freshman Trae Griffith, 17, of Woodbridge, was born 16 days after 9/11. When he thinks about 9/11 he is reminded of patriotism. He didn’t learn much about 9/11 while he was in school. He learned about it mostly from documentaries. He was about 5 years old when he first learned what happened.
SU freshman Anna Balchunas, 19, of Springfield, said 9/11 made her father want to become a police officer. “You see the passion in his eyes for protecting other people, so that encourages me to look out for other people in smaller ways that I can right now,” she said.
Balchunas was in fifth grade when she was able to comprehend what happened on 9/11. She learned about it in school.
Large was in third grade at D.G. Cooley Elementary School in Berryville on 9/11. He remembers his teachers showing the news live on the classroom’s television and having to be picked up early from school because his mom worked in Washington, D.C.
Large later served in the Army for about four years.
He said it’s important to continue to remember 9/11 for those who are too young to recall the events of that day.
“It’s our job they continue to know what happened,” Large said.
