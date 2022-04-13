WINCHESTER — A ceremony commemorating the 100th anniversary of Orrick Cemetery's incorporation was held Wednesday.
Members of Winchester's Black History Task Force gathered at the burial site at 501 S. Braddock St. to place flowers on the graves of Robert Orrick, a former slave who donated land for the creation of the African American cemetery, as well as the original board members of the Orrick Cemetery Co.
All nine board members are buried in Orrick Cemetery. Five of them — William L. Good, Charles E. Lampkins, Andrew Cook, Cornelius Robinson and Lucian H. Nickens — have headstones where Task Force members placed bouquets of spring flowers. Additional bouquets were placed on the ground on the western side of the cemetery to honor the four other board members — Henry W. Bartlett, Thomas I. Nickens, Benjamin Hawkins and John M. Morris — whose graves are not marked.
The first bouquet went to the cemetery's namesake, who is buried about 20 yards east of South Braddock Street.
"Robert Orrick was born a slave and, while enslaved, was allowed by his slave owner to use his ... wagon to haul property for the Confederate army during the Civil War while occupying Winchester in 1861 and 1862," Task Force member Brenda Nelson said.
During this time, Orrick also owned a prosperous livery stable in downtown Winchester where he boarded horses for a fee. He operated the stable and freight-hauling business throughout the four-year Civil War, including after he was emancipated in 1863, emerging from slavery as a successful entrepreneur.
As early as 1865, Orrick became a mailman. Many historians believe he was the first African American postal carrier in the United States.
Nelson said Orrick was also an ordained minister who used his wealth to help other members of the local Black community, "supplying building materials for the rebuilding of the African American Methodist church that was decimated during the war."
Orrick went on to buy a second livery stable, two farms in Frederick County and several pieces of property in Winchester.
In 1883, Orrick bought a parcel of land adjacent to Winchester's existing Black cemetery so the small burial ground that had existed for about a century could be enlarged.
"In time, it became known as Orrick Cemetery instead of the colored cemetery," Nelson said.
After Orrick died in 1902, the cemetery was conveyed to his daughter, Mary K. Mitchell.
"She and her husband, Robert Mitchell, took care of and ran the business from 1902 to 1908," Nelson said.
In a deed dated July 3, 1920, the Mitchells conveyed the cemetery to a group of trustees including Robinson, Morris, Lampkins, Nickens and Good.
"A hundred years ago today, the commonwealth of Virginia's State Corporation Commission granted a certificate of incorporation to Orrick Cemetery Company," Nelson said on Wednesday. "We thank Robert Orrick for his desire and commitment to provide a place where his community could bury their loved ones in decency and honor. ... We thank them [the board members] for their time and energy being caregivers and good stewards of this sacred land."
The cemetery remains an active burial site.
Next week, Nelson will share a more comprehensive history of Orrick Cemetery during a special 100th anniversary commemoration to be held at 2 p.m. April 23 in the auditorium at Handley Library, 100 W. Piccadilly St., Winchester. There is no charge to attend.
Later this year, a historic marker from the Virginia Department of Historic Resources will be erected in front of Orrick's former home at 15 S. Braddock St. in Winchester. A date for the marker's unveiling has not been determined.
