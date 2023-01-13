WINCHESTER — The Winchester-Frederick-Clarke SPCA is no more but don't fret. The organization still exists but is now the Winchester Area SPCA.
About 40 supporters and members of the Top of Virginia Regional Chamber assembled late Thursday afternoon at the SPCA's Rockaplenty Adoption and Education Center at 111 Featherbed Lane for a ribbon-cutting ceremony to announce the rebranding.
As SPCA Executive Director Lavenda Denney cut the ribbon, everyone in attendance proclaimed in unison, "It's a new day at the SPCA!"
"We've been on a journey of improving and expanding what we do in the community, so we wanted to have a fresh logo and easy-to-remember name as we move into the next phase of where we're going with the SPCA," the nonprofit's board chairwoman, Jennifer Gaylor, said following the ribbon cutting.
The reason for the name change, Denney said, was to better reflect its service area while acknowledging that Frederick and Clarke counties operate their own animal shelters, which wasn't the case when the Winchester organization launched 96 years ago. The Winchester Area SPCA will continue to offer support as needed for the neighboring shelters.
"This is just another step in our growth," Denney said. "We have really exciting things coming up this year and even bigger things in the long run."
One of those new things, she said, is the planned hiring of a full-time veterinarian later this year. The animal care specialist will work in the Winchester Area SPCA's Jim and Mary Jane Bowman Vet Clinic that opened in March at 1944 Abrams Creek and offers medical services to pets in the entire community, not just those housed at the shelter.
Along with the Winchester Area SPCA's new name comes a fresh new look for its Rockaplenty Adoption and Education Center.
"We did a whole top to bottom paint job in there," Gaylor said. "Our staff is fantastic and ridiculous. They went over and above getting ready for today, and that includes Lavenda as well. I don't think she's slept in the past few weeks.
"We have a new look," Gaylor continued, "but our commitment to the community and homeless pets in this area is unchanged and will stay that way."
The Winchester Area SPCA is a no-kill shelter for dogs, cats and other wayward and abandoned pets. In addition to its shelter and adoption services, it also provides food for companion animals whose owners have suffered financial setbacks, operates a thrift store, offers assistance with spaying, neutering and medical expenses and more. For additional information, visit winchesterspca.org
