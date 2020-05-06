WINCHESTER — Applications are now being accepted for WINC Radio’s 2020 Chain of Checks campaign.
Each year, one or more nonprofits are selected as beneficiaries for the fundraising endeavor. The 2019 campaign was the most successful in the program’s 34-year history, raising $157,223.64 to be shared by the Evans Home for Children and Winchester Rescue Mission. Prior to that, the most successful Chain of Checks was in 2006, when $97,116.99 was collected for the Congregational Community Action Project (CCAP) in Winchester.
According to Tammy Stevenson, marketing and promotions coordinator for WINC Radio, this year’s Chain of Checks is expected to kick off in July with the screening of a Christmas movie at the Alamo Drafthouse Cinema in Winchester. That will be followed by a golf tournament on Oct. 12, a two-day “radio-thon” on Dec. 17 and 18, Christmas concerts and the placement of collection jars in area businesses before the campaign ends on Dec. 31.
All public activities are subject to cancellation or postponement due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Nonprofits in the Northern Shenandoah Valley are encouraged to apply for this year’s campaign proceeds by visiting winc.fm and clicking on the Chain of Checks logo. Applications will be vetted by the Community Foundation of the Northern Shenandoah Valley and must be submitted by May 31.
Since its creation in 1986 by WINC Radio personality Barry Lee, Chain of Checks has raised more than $1.4 million for local service organizations including Habitat for Humanity, Blue Ridge Hospice, The Laurel Center, NW Works Inc., Winchester Day Nursery and more.
