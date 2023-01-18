WINCHESTER — The Chain of Checks charitable fund sponsored by the Community Foundation of the Northern Shenandoah Valley (NSV) has awarded a total of $25,000 in grants to five local nonprofits.
According to a media release issued Wednesday afternoon by Chain of Checks founder Barry Lee Bowser, the agencies that will receive $5,000 each as a result of last year's fundraising efforts are:
- Blue Ridge Habitat For Humanity at 400 Battaile Drive, Winchester, which will use the money to help seniors, veterans and people with disabilities make home repairs.
- St. Luke Community Clinic's dental program at 316 N. Royal Ave., Front Royal, which will buy needed equipment and fund extra days for a dentist to be on duty.
- Winchester Rescue Mission at 435 N. Cameron St., Winchester, which will renovate its reception space to make it more welcoming and comforting to homeless people seeking shelter.
- Sinclair Health Clinic at 301 N. Cameron St., Winchester, which will create a pregnancy-centered care space at its current location called "A Place for Moms."
- Adult Care Center of the Northern Shenandoah Valley at 411 N. Cameron St., Winchester, which will use its grant to create a better nutrition program for clients.
Applications for the Chain of Checks grants were submitted online through the Community Foundation of the NSV's website, the release states, then reviewed by the foundation's selection committee.
Proceeds for the grants came from a variety of sources including corporate sponsors White House Foods and Bill and Lois Reynolds, earnings from the Chain of Checks endowment overseen by the Community Foundation of the NSV, half of the proceeds from opening night of Frederick County Parks and Recreation's "Walking in a Winter Wonderland" holiday light display in Clear Brook Park, a golf tournament at Rock Harbor Golf Course, Christmas concerts staged by the Clarke County Community Band, collection canisters at various local businesses and individual donations.
"These grants will impact so many lives in so many ways," Bowser said in the release. "We are blessed in this community to be surrounded by people with huge hearts."
Bowser launched Chain of Checks in 1986 while working as a morning announcer at WINC Radio in Winchester. To date, the annual campaign has raised more than $1.5 million for a variety of nonprofits and community service agencies in the Northern Shenandoah Valley.
Applications for this year's Chain of Checks campaign will be available in late spring on the Community Foundation of the NSV's website, cfnsv.org.
For more information about Chain of Checks, visit chainofchecks.com or email Community Foundation of the NSV Executive Director Nancy Silva at director@CFNSV.org.
