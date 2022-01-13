WINCHESTER — Last year’s retirement of Winchester radio announcer Barry Lee and the recent major changes at his former station, WINC Radio in Winchester, did not bring an end to the annual Chain of Checks charitable campaign he founded more than three decades ago.
On Thursday, Lee announced the 2021 Chain of Checks raised more than $20,000 to be shared by four local nonprofits: Sinclair Health Clinic, Timber Ridge School, Winchester Rescue Mission and the food pantries at Lord Fairfax Community College.
According to Lee, donations to Chain of Checks, interest earned from an endowment and proceeds from a variety of fundraisers were more than enough to fund $18,300 in grant requests submitted by the four nonprofits. As a result, each agency will receive an additional financial contribution on top of the grant money. The amounts of the bonus donations were not disclosed.
“I am blown away each campaign by the heart and soul of our supporters,” Lee said on Thursday. “Year after year, for 36 years, they have had our backs and the backs of so many in need.”
Lee said 25 nonprofits applied for grants from the 2021 Chain of Checks campaign. Applications were reviewed by a volunteer committee that ultimately selected the four charities:
Sinclair Health Clinic at 301 N. Cameron St. in Winchester, which provides free and reduced-cost medical, dental and psychological care to low-income and uninsured patients in the Northern Shenandoah Valley, requested a $5,000 grant to convert some of its existing office space into patient examination rooms. The grant will fund the purchase of three exam tables and reduce costs for other expansion-related expenses like plumbing, electrical work and framing.
Timber Ridge School at 1463 New Hope Road in Cross Junction, a residential educational facility for emotionally disturbed and behaviorally troubled boys who are 10 to 21 years old, requested a $5,000 grant to purchase recreation equipment for its students. The Chain of Checks money will cover the costs of board games, basketballs, baseball equipment and fishing rods and reels, and any surplus could be used to pay instructors for martial arts and music lessons.
Winchester Rescue Mission at 435 N. Cameron St. in Winchester, which provides emergency shelter and services to area residents who are homeless, sought a $3,300 grant to prevent and eradicate bed bugs that clients sometimes carry with them when they arrive at the shelter. The agency will use the Chain of Checks appropriation to purchase equipment that kills the insects with heat rather than chemicals, making it possible to safely treat the belongings of guests and donated items.
Lord Fairfax Community College requested a $5,000 grant to stock the food pantries it operates at its campuses at 173 Skirmisher Lane in Middletown and 6480 College St. in Warrenton. The Chain of Checks money will be used to stock the pantries with meal kits and fresh and frozen foods that students in need can obtain for free in order to feed themselves and their families.
Lee launched Chain of Checks in late 1986 when he asked listeners of his morning show on WINC Radio to send in a $1 check for the nonprofit Congregational Community Action Project (CCAP) of Winchester. Before turning the donations over to CCAP, Lee stapled the checks together to form a chain that demonstrated how small contributions from many people can come together to make a huge difference. A total of $2,800 was collected for CCAP that first year.
In subsequent years, Lee and his advisers would select other local charities — the Henry and William Evans Home for Children, Blue Ridge Habitat for Humanity, Blue Ridge Hospice, The Laurel Center, NW Works, Winchester Day Preschool and more — to benefit from each year’s holiday campaign. To date, Chain of Checks has raised nearly $1.6 million to support local nonprofit agencies and endeavors.
Chain of Checks used to give away all of the money it raised each year. As Lee approached retirement, though, he wanted to ensure the campaign would continue in perpetuity so he established a Chain of Checks endowment overseen by the Community Foundation of the Northern Shenandoah Valley. The money in the endowment is overseen by a board of directors that includes Lee as its president, and grants are issued each year based on interest earned plus recurring donations and fundraisers.
“Thanks to the vision of donors,” Lee said, “it will continue to issue grants forever.”
