WINCHESTER — More than 100 people visited the WINC radio station on Thursday and Friday to make donations to the 2019 Chain of Checks.
The radiothon, held from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. both days, raised $101,062.88, according to WINC-FM Promotions Coordinator Tammy Stevenson.
The Bowman-Shoemaker Companies, Tri-State Nissan (a member of the Marlow Automotive Group), White House Foods, and Bill and Lois Reynolds challenged the community to raise $20,000 before 7 p.m. Friday and agreed to match the goal, if it was met. The goal was reached by 9 a.m. Friday, prompting the Bowman-Shoemaker Companies to offer an additional $15,000 if the community could match it, which it did and then some.
Proceeds from this year’s Chain of Checks will benefit the Winchester Rescue Mission at 435 N. Cameron St., which aids the homeless, and the Evans Home for Children at 330 E. Leicester St., which provides shelter to youngsters who need it. The theme of this year’s Chain of Checks is “Headed Home: A Journey Out of Homelessness.”
Since its inception in 1986, the annual Chain of Checks has raised more than $1.3 million for dozens of local nonprofits including Habitat for Humanity, Blue Ridge Hospice, The Laurel Center, NW Works Inc. and Winchester Day Nursery.
According to Brandan Thomas, executive director of Winchester Rescue Mission, 80% of the shelter’s residents have been diagnosed with mental health issues. Money from Chain of Checks will enable the nonprofit group to hire a mental health professional.
“When we are talking about mental illness, there are a severe lack of services, which is why we are seeing such a huge increase of individuals with mental illness who find themselves homeless because it’s almost impossible to find help,” Thomas told WINC FM radio personality Barry Lee during a Friday morning broadcast. “It is going to be phenomenal for us to be able to help somebody right [when] they come into the mission and we can tell that there is a mental health problem.”
Thomas said after the broadcast that being a Chain of Checks recipient is “overwhelming.”
Lee, who started Chain of Checks more than 30 years ago, said he was pleased with the fundraising results. He recalled some radiothons when it was a struggle to meet the goal. He attributed the success of this year’s fundraiser to the cause. “I think [it’s] the fact that we are talking about the mental illness aspect of this — people have friends, family members that are fighting things and can identify with the cause. Instead of just providing physical comfort, [the campaign] gets to the root of it.”
Mario Ordonez, who works as an account executive at his brother’s Herndon-based software development and systems engineering company Probity, spoke briefly on-air Friday morning and donated $1,500.
He said he had a cousin diagnosed with bipolar disorder who tried to self-medicate with drugs and alcohol.
“He could not overcome that,” Ordonez told Lee. “He went away from his family and he froze to death in D.C. eight years ago. So when you were talking to me about this cause, I was just like, ‘We’ve lived that.’ It was a very close family member. And you know, it’s not a proud moment, and you think, ‘Well how does that happen?’, but it does.”
David Worthington, president of the Clarke County Community Band and John Hudson, executive vice president and chief marketing officer for the Bank of Clarke County, donated $2,600 on Friday morning — $1,600 raised by band members and $1,000 matched by Hudson.
Worthington said helping Chain of Checks is something the band has done for many years, saying it is a joy to give back to the community.
Jim Dubrueler, chairman of the Evans Home Board of Directors, said the nonprofit organization is “extremely grateful” to have been selected as a Chain of Checks beneficiary this year, noting that its budget is 99% based on donations.
The Chain of Checks campaign continues through Dec. 31. Donations are accepted online at www.winc.fm, in person at the radio station or by mail at WINC FM, 520 N. Pleasant Valley Road, Winchester 22601. Checks should be made out to “Chain of Checks.”
For information, visit www.winc.fm or contact Tammy Stevenson at 540-667-2224, ext. 258.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.