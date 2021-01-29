WINCHESTER — In a year when the COVID-19 pandemic drastically reduced donations to nonprofit agencies, WINC Radio‘s 2020 Chain of Checks campaign raised the most money in its 35-year history.
“We are surrounded by angels,” WINC morning show host and Chain of Checks founder Barry Lee said on Thursday when announcing the three-month campaign that ended on Dec. 31 raised a total of $171,059.57 for the Congregational Community Action Project (CCAP) of Winchester.
The previous record for a Chain of Checks campaign was set in 2019 when $157,223.64 was raised, a sum shared by the Evans Home for Children and Winchester Rescue Mission.
The 2020 campaign marked the third time that CCAP was selected as a Chain of Checks beneficiary. It was the first recipient when WINC’s program launched in 1986 with $2,800 in donations, and again benefited in 2016 with $97,116.99 in contributions.
Heading into the 2020 campaign, CCAP said it hoped to collect $50,000 to buy a box truck with a lift that could be used to deliver food, clothing and other essentials to people in need who have no means of picking up items from the agency’s headquarters at 112 S. Kent St.
Thanks to $171,059.57 in corporate and private donations, CCAP will have no trouble buying that vehicle.
“When you see the CCAP truck in your travels, please know that you helped make this happen and that you are feeding families in need,” CCAP Executive Director Andrea Cosans told donors during Thursday morning’s announcement.
According to a media release from WINC, the CCAP board of directors has already decided to use the surplus donations to fill the truck with supplies and assist local residents who are struggling to pay rent, utilities and medical expenses due to the economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Since its creation in 1986, Chain of Checks has raised more than $1.5 million to support Winchester-area charities and community organizations. The annual campaign was named Best Public Service/Community Event by the Virginia Association of Broadcasters in 2006, 2008, 2012 and 2014.
