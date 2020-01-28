WINCHESTER — WINC Radio’s 2019 Chain of Checks campaign proved to be its most successful to date.
The Winchester radio station announced last week that $157,223.64 was raised for the holiday campaign titled “Headed Home: A Journey Out of Homelessness.”
Donations will be shared by the Evans Home for Children at 330 E. Leicester St., which provides shelter to young people in need, and the Winchester Rescue Mission at 435 N. Cameron St., which provides emergency shelter and services to homeless men, women and children.
“The Chain of Checks funding will provide tools to our clients that will provide a path to independence and productivity,” Evans Home Executive Director Marc Jaccard said in a media release from WINC Radio. “At the Evans Home, our children build on dreams for the future, and create brilliant childhood memories that they can replicate for their own families in the future.”
Brandan Thomas, executive director of the Winchester Rescue Mission, said in the release: “These Chain of Checks dollars will give us the opportunity to address some of the biggest obstacles faced by people who are devastated by homelessness. We’ll be able to hire a professional mental health worker who can dedicate their time to specifically address the issues of mental illness.”
Money raised during the three-month campaign that ended Dec. 31 included proceeds from a Chain of Checks golf tournament in October, the opening night of the Frederick County Parks and Recreation Department’s Winter Wonderland holiday light show in Clearbrook Park, the Clarke County Community Band’s Christmas concerts, the Valley Chorale’s Christmas concert, an online “ugly sweater” auction, three movie events at Alamo Drafthouse Cinema, donations to collection canisters in area businesses, and a Match Day radiothon on Dec. 19 and 20.
Since its creation in 1986 by WINC Radio personality Barry Lee, the annual Chain of Checks has raised over $1.4 million for local nonprofits including Habitat for Humanity, Blue Ridge Hospice, The Laurel Center, NW Works Inc., Winchester Day Nursery and more.
Prior to the record-setting $157,223.64 raised in the most recent campaign, the most successful Chain of Checks was in 2006, when $97,116.99 was collected for the Congregational-Community Action Project (CCAP) in Winchester.
For more information about Chain of Checks, visit winc.fm.
