BERRYVILLE — It’s now time for the citizens committee helping the Clarke County Board of Supervisors determine the fate of a controversial Confederate monument to get to work in deciding on recommendations.
Most speakers during a public forum Thursday night voiced support for keeping the monument in front of the county courthouse in downtown Berryville.
“If we’re going to follow democracy, the decision is made,” county resident Mike McGlynn told the committee. Because democracy is the will of the majority, and most people don’t want it moved, keep it where it is, he said.
However, the opinions of people who believe history must be preserved, regardless of whether it’s positive or negative, and those of people who find the monument offensive must be taken into consideration, county officials have said.
State laws also must be taken into account.
“Our elected officials have a burden,” said Wayne Webb of Berryville, one of the speakers at the forum. Some people will be happy with whatever decision eventually is made, yet others won’t.
Perhaps “we’ve opened a can of worms that will have no end,” Webb said.
The supervisors are seeking “a resolution with broad community support and which will move the community forward in a united matter,” said committee Chairman John Staelin, a former Millwood District representative on the board.
Last year, Staelin recalled, the General Assembly began letting Virginia counties move monuments on county-owned sites and/or hold referendums on whether to move them.
The problem locally, he told the crowd at the forum, is that “the county does not own the monument,” nor does it own a circle about 25 feet in diameter around it.
A lawyer has informed the supervisors they have two options toward acquiring the property: One is condemning the monument and the circle around it; the other is claiming squatter’s rights, what is formally known as “adverse possession.” The latter could be done because for many years, the county has maintained the property, believing it was public land.
Still, any effort at either option could be contested in circuit court, and there is no guarantee that the judge would side with the county, Staelin said.
Boyce resident Robina Rich Bouffault said she wants the monument to remain where it is. She suggested, though, the county put the following question on the November ballot: “Should the Clarke County Board of Supervisors proceed to obtain the county courthouse monument land through either condemnation or adverse possession, with the intent of subsequently moving the monument to XXXXX (any particular) location?”
“That question has a very simple ‘yes’ or ‘no’ answer,” said Bouffault.
The committee didn’t discuss whether Bouffault’s suggestion might be workable. State law generally prohibits counties from holding referendums concerning properties that don’t belong to them.
No committee members besides Staelin spoke during the forum.
Other committee members include John Burns, Gwendolyn Malone, Lee McGuigan, Daniel Nelson, Will Nelson, Meg Roque and Bob Stieg.
The committee’s next meeting is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Clarke County Recreation Center.
