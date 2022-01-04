BERRYVILLE — In helping students grow as individuals and reap new knowledge, Clarke County Public Schools officials realize they have another tough row to hoe in 2022.
Their highest priority amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic will be keeping students in the classroom five days a week, while trying to ensure that both pupils and personnel stay healthy and happy, Clarke County School Board Chairwoman Monica Singh-Smith said during Monday night’s organizational meeting.
During the past academic year, students took part in a mix of in-person instruction and online learning, gradually returning to classrooms four days a week by the end of the 2020-21 school year. Classrooms have been open five days a week since the current year began on Aug. 31.
Although students currently are in classrooms full-time, “we’re going to have a lot of obstacles to overcome in 2022,” said Singh-Smith, whom the board re-elected as its chairwoman.
Providing remediation and boosting students’ mental health are among those obstacles, she said.
Roughly 16% of CCPS students are undergoing some type of remediation or learning intervention program this year, Superintendent Chuck Bishop said. That largely is because of their learning getting off track amid constraints imposed by the pandemic.
“We’ve never had to remediate at this level before,” Singh-Smith said.
“The biggest challenge ... at this point,” Bishop said, “is when a student or staff member is required to quarantine or isolate” because of exposure to the coronavirus.
When that happens, he said, “staff members aren’t available to provide instructional services, and students miss the continuity of instruction when they are not in the classroom. Some of our students end up missing out on not only the remedial services, but also the normal classroom instruction as well.”
In an email to The Winchester Star on Tuesday, Bishop said CCPS teachers are “really good about diagnosing specific skill deficiencies among students and designing an instructional plan to address those issues.”
“To be honest,” he said, “this is not about whether a student passes a standardized test at the end of this year. We are looking for student growth which might not equate to a passing score on an end-of-year assessment.”
“Don’t get me wrong,” he continued. “We are working toward (students obtaining) that passing score. But if a student doesn’t pass, it certainly doesn’t mean that the year was a complete failure for that student.”
As students have readjusted to attending classes in person each weekday, “we have definitely seen an increase in atypical behaviors in our schools,” Bishop said. “But those have improved as the year has progressed.”
“I think being back in a normal routine has really helped the vast majority of our students,” he said.
Yet for those who’ve continued to have trouble readjusting, teachers, guidance counselors and Intensive Behavioral Support workers at each school have worked with parents to address problems, said Bishop. They’ve worked with parents to obtain off-campus, community-based resources when necessary, he added.
“Getting through this next year is going to take a community effort,” Singh-Smith said.
She and Vice Chairwoman Katie Kerr-Hobert were re-elected in unanimous votes by the board.
This will be Singh-Smith’s fifth year-long term as chair. It will be Kerr-Hobert’s third as vice-chair.
“I’m confident we’ll overcome these challenges just as we’ve done (with others) these past two years,” Singh-Smith said.
Bishop said he believes it will take multiple years to fully overcome issues that the pandemic created.
“We are still very early in that process,” he said.
