BERRYVILLE — Clarke County Historic Preservation Commission (HPC) members don't let personal aesthetic and design tastes influence their decisions on which projects to approve, Chairwoman Betsy Arnett vows.
"Our goal is to get each project to approval," Arnett told the Clarke County Board of Supervisors earlier this week. "We work with the property owner on (making) appropriate changes to their plans" as to abide by rules for preservation efforts.
Between 2016 and 2020, the HPC processed 13 applications for certificates of appropriateness. Twelve of those projects ultimately were approved, Arnett mentioned. She didn't say why the other one wasn't.
The county has two registered national historic landmarks: Greenway Court, a country estate that was the home of Thomas Fairfax, the sixth Lord Fairfax of Cameron, in the mid-1700s; and Saratoga, a plantation house built by Revolutionary War Gen. Daniel Morgan in 1779. Both properties are near Boyce.
Throughout the county are nine official state and national historic districts, along with 20 individually listed historic properties. The latter include Locke's Mill and Stone's Chapel, the last ones added to the roster in 2019.
State and national historic districts are "honorific only," Arnett emphasized. Being in one "doesn't prevent property owners from doing anything they want (to) with their properties."
However, the county has three locally established historic districts — the town of Berryville, the White Post Historic District and the Millwood Commercial Historic District. Those are the ones with rules and restrictions that property owners must abide by.
Supervisors Chairman David Weiss, who represents the county's Buckmarsh Voting District, said having historic districts is necessary to help property owners take advantage of federal and state tax credits available for preservation projects.
The HPC serves as the architectural review board for the two districts in the county. Along that line, it reviews applications for property alterations and considers awarding the certificates of appropriateness. Projects are examined based on design criteria specified for each district. Criteria relates to height, proportion, scale, orientation, spacing, fenestration (door and window arrangements), materials, texture, color, architectural details, roofs and site design, according to Arnett.
Berryville has its own architectural review board.
Issuing certificates of appropriateness is not the HPC's only purpose.
Arnette surmised that "the biggest thing we do is public relations" — educating people about history and encouraging them to help preserve the past.
"We save what we love," she said, adding that people love "what we know and are taught."
Since 2000, the commission has presented 93 Historic Preservation Awards.
Four were presented last year. One was for the refurbishment of the former Sinclair gas station in White Post. The other three were for projects involving houses in the Boyce area.
"We don't want to focus on big, grand historic homes," Arnett said, but rather on honoring "folks who've taken their everyday homes and commercial buildings and restored them."
Over the years, the HPC has helped the county get more than $300,000 in project grants from various sources, including the General Assembly, National Park Service, U.S. Department of the Interior and the American Battlefields Protection Program. Arnett said she considers to county's efforts to obtain grants for historic preservation projects to be "very successful."
The HPC currently is preparing some zoning ordinance amendments for the Clarke County Planning Commission to consider. One that Arnett specifically mentioned is inserting criteria for approving demolition projects.
In the future, she said, the commission aims to work on projects to help preserve Millwood and White Post — both unincorporated villages — plus properties in Clarke County's northwest portion, including the Glendale and Stone's Chapel areas.
