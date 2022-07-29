WOODSTOCK — A civil lawsuit filed in Shenandoah County that challenged the renaming of community colleges across Virginia, including Laurel Ridge Community College, was dismissed Friday.
Substitute Judge Joanne Alper dismissed the case in Shenandoah County Circuit Court, sustaining a Plea in Bar and Demurer filed by Noelle Shaw-Bell, who is the counsel with the Virginia Attorney General’s Office and for the Virginia Community College System.
The lawsuit was filed by Woodstock-based attorney Brad Pollack, who is also a member of the Shenandoah County Board of Supervisors, on behalf of four Shenandoah County applicants — William Holtzman, founder of Holtzman Oil Corp., Gregory Kwiatkowski, Wade Guinn and Randall Hamman.
The lawsuit sought to reverse the name change of the schools arguing that the proper procedure for the switch wasn’t followed.
In July 2020, the board of the Virginia Community College System asked Virginia’s 23 community colleges to review the “appropriateness” of their school names. The VCCS board then had to approve the name changes and told officials at two colleges that resisted name changes — Dabney S. Lancaster Community College and Patrick Henry Community College — to reconsider their decisions not to rename. The schools were eventually renamed.
Laurel Ridge Community College, with a campus in Middletown, had been known as Lord Fairfax Community College. The college, which opened in Middletown in 1970, was originally named for Thomas, 6th Lord Fairfax (1693-1781), a wealthy landowner and slaveholder. The name change was made official in June.
Shaw-Bell argued during Friday's hearing that the decision to rename the schools was not a regulation that impacted people but instead was an internal management decision made by the VCCS. Therefore, it was protected by state code section, 2.2-4002, the state’s sovereign immunity clause that prevents such actions from being the subject of a lawsuit.
Shaw-Bell further argued that the appellants had no legal standing as they weren’t directly aggrieved by the action.
“This is all about internal operation,” Shaw-Bell said.
Pollack argued that changing the names of the schools went beyond an act of internal management and was an act by a state agency, in essence making it a regulation.
“It clearly is a regulation,” Pollack said.
But when pressed by Alper several times on how on the act qualified as a regulation, Pollack then argued it wasn’t a regulation because the process of publicly publishing in accordance with the Administrative Process Act wasn't followed.
Pollack also argued that the action did not qualify as being exempt from a challenge under the state code that protects specific educational actions such as academic affairs from litigation.
Under state code 2.2-4001 a “rule" or "regulation" is defined as “any statement of general application, having the force of law, affecting the rights or conduct of any person, adopted by an agency in accordance with the authority conferred on it by applicable basic laws.”
The Virginia Department of Health requiring people to wear masks was an example of a regulation that had a direct impact that could be challenged, Alper said.
Alper also questioned Pollack on how the appellants were specifically aggrieved by the action, beyond a common dissatisfaction, a crucial factor in determining if a case has legal standing. The action by the government agency was made without notice, a crucial component of regulation adoption, Pollack contended.
Shaw-Bell acknowledged that if a student were bringing the lawsuit forward, that would be closer to someone being aggrieved, but a name change still didn’t affect the core product of providing an education to a student, including earning credit hours. The name changes by school committees were subject to Freedom of Information Act rules and not made in secrecy, Shaw-Bell also stated.
Alper ultimately ruled that the decision did not meet the requirements of being a regulation, and the appellants had no standing, although she chose not to elaborate on her decision about standing since the more fundamental issue of whether it was a regulation were not met.
“We can not deal with shoulda, coulda, woulda,” Alper said, adding that the policy of what defines a regulation needs to be made by other people, not a courtroom.
Alper heard the case because Shenandoah County Circuit Court Presiding Judge Kevin Black and the other judicial district judges recused themselves because state Sen. Jill Vogel, R-Upperville, is the daughter of Holtzman and is involved in nominating judges for the area. A motion to change the venue to a Richmond area court was withdrawn with the recusal of the judges.
After the hearing, in response to a question if any further action will be taken, Pollack said, “we did what we could.” Shaw-Belleand a spokesperson for the VCCs declined to comment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.