WINCHESTER — The Top of Virginia Regional Chamber is now taking applications for its Community Leadership Program’s Class of 2023.
The Community Leadership Program is a nine-month program that runs from September through May. The program begins with an orientation, followed by monthly sessions studying specific topics.
Topics covered may include leadership, teamwork, government, agriculture, education, public safety, economic development, health care, community culture and nonprofit organizations. Through panel discussions, lectures, roundtable discussions, tours and hands-on experiences, experts and professionals in each field provide insight into local challenges and opportunities.
The sessions are led by a combination of community leaders, professional facilitators and specialists in their respective fields. This program is designed to provide insight into the challenges and opportunities that exist in the City of Winchester, Clarke County, and Frederick County.
The tuition for the 2022-23 program year is $750 for chamber members and $950 for non-members. Tuition may be paid by either the participant or the employer. A $25 non-refundable administration fee is required for the application to be processed. Applicants will be invoiced upon receipt of the application. Limited scholarships may be available and are awarded to chamber members based on need.
The Community Leadership Program will be in its 26th year.
Top of Virginia Regional Chamber CEO Cynthia Schneider said the program introduces participants to leadership style while helping build on their strengths.
"It also introduces them to many of the industries in our community and gives them a full understanding of how it works and it gives them access personally to community leaders in many different industries,” she said during the program's most recent graduation.
Those interested in the program can apply at business.regionalchamber.biz.
In terms of upcoming events, the chamber will host a Leasing Standards Update session, which will explore how a business can prepare for the leasing standard, virtually on Zoom from noon-1 p.m. July 26.
The intended audience is any entity or organization that has a lease and also prepares a US GAAP basis financial statement. The focus will be from a lessee’s perspective. This standard is applicable to most leases, with the most common being real estate, auto, machinery and equipment.
To register, visit the chamber's calendar page on its website.
The Top of Virginia Regional Chamber is also seeking feedback to help develop legislative priorities for next year through an online survey, which should take 5-10 minutes to complete. Chamber officials will select a random winner from the completed surveys to receive a free ad in one of its weekly member messages.
