WINCHESTER — The Top of Virginia Regional Chamber is accepting nominations for its Greater Good Awards.
Each year, the chamber honors businesses and individuals who have made a positive impact on the Northern Shenandoah Valley. Awards are presented for Small Business of the Year, Large Business of the Year, Entrepreneur of the Year, Emerging Leader and Citizen of the Year.
According to a media release from the Top of Virginia Regional Chamber, area businesses with a high degree of ethics and integrity that have created jobs and opportunities, contributed to the community through volunteer or financial support, overcome challenges through creative thinking and action, and demonstrated significant growth should be recognized as positive role models.
Greater Good Award winners are nominated and chosen by their peers in the local business community.
An online nomination form is available at regionalchamber.biz, and printed forms can be picked up at the Top of Virginia Regional Chamber at 407 S. Loudoun St. in Winchester. Submissions must be received by the chamber no later than Dec. 6.
Winners will be announced during the Greater Good Awards banquet from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Feb. 7 at the Clarion Inn and Conference Center, 711 Millwood Ave. in Winchester.
For more information and to reserve a seat for the ceremony, call the chamber at 540-662-4118 or visit regionalchamber.biz. Advanced registration is required.
