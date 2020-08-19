WINCHESTER — The Top of Virginia Regional Chamber has announced the graduates of the Class of 2019-2020 Community Leadership Program.
Completing its 23rd year, the purpose of the program is to foster leadership potential in the community to help ensure the continued growth, development, and overall prosperity of the city of Winchester and the counties of Frederick and Clarke.
Graduation will take place at 4 p.m. today at West Oaks Farm. Cary Dunston, former CEO at American Woodmark, is the guest speaker for the event. In addition, James Imoh, of Edward Jones, a member of the Class of 2020 was chosen by his fellow class members to speak on behalf of the class and to provide insight into both the personal and professional benefit of the program.
Participants in the Community Leadership Program meet once a month from September through May at various sites throughout the community to discuss current issues facing the local community.
Topics include leadership and teamwork, community culture and nonprofit organizations, local government, economic development, agriculture, media, education, public safety, and health care. Through panel discussions, lectures, roundtable discussions and tours, experts and professionals in each field address the class to provide insight regarding the challenges and opportunities facing the region.
This year’s graduates include: Laura Arellano, AIDS Response Effort, Inc.; Mark Carter, H. N. Funkhouser; Charles Daniels, Fortessa Tableware; Adrienne Davis, Handley Regional Library; Lori DeHaven, Valley Pharmacy; Mark Hawkins, Frederick County Public Schools; Karen Helm, Valley Health; James Imoh, Edward Jones Investments; Liz Kozel, Shockey Companies; Katrina Meade, City National Bank; Ashley Miller, Top of Virginia Regional Chamber; Carolina Moyer, The Bayliss Wealth Management Group; Sabrina Mullins, Navy Federal Credit Union; Lani Pendleton, La Quinta Inn & Suites; Mary Saunders, American Woodmark; Diane Schnoor, Shenandoah Valley Discovery Museum; Kathleen Shannon, First Bank; Brady Smith, NW Works; Tom Stamulus, True North Group; Millie Thompson, United Bank; Melba Thorne, Capon Valley Bank; and Jill Welton, The Village at Orchard Ridge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.