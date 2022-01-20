WINCHESTER — Top of Virginia Regional Chamber CEO Cynthia Schneider said it was “invigorating” to listen to Gov. Glenn Youngkin deliver his inaugural address over the weekend.
Schneider attended the Saturday inauguration at the state capitol in Richmond and said the crowd shared plenty of cheers when Youngkin spoke about the future of business in Virginia.
“I think it just reinforced the direction that — I think — the state has been on being business friendly,” Schneider said. “It’s good to see that he’s continuing with those thoughts and things that are vital to that idea, like our education and supporting entrepreneurs.”
Youngkin, who served more than two decades at the private-equity firm the Carlyle Group before entering politics, has said on multiple occasions that he wants to create 400,000 jobs and see 10,000 new startups over the next four years in Virginia.
Some have said that’s a lofty goal, but Youngkin has remained steadfast that it’s possible.
“We’re going to re-energize the engine of the economy by reducing regulations, investing in job training, making it easier for business to access capital, and get all Virginians back to work,” Youngkin said during his inaugural address, which was themed “Strengthen the Spirit of Virginia Together.”
It will take some work, no doubt, but some business leaders might be more worried about filling current job openings created by the COVID-19 pandemic, Schneider said.
“It’s going to require bringing employees into the state, which is going to require affordable housing,” Schneider said. “Our region is so healthy, but when I talk to some of my colleagues down in the southern part of Virginia, that need of renewal and having folks ready for re-training and restarting their economies, I think maybe that’s where the focus is going to be.”
Youngkin has said that a large part of that job creation will be based on education and working to keep Virginians in the Commonwealth.
A large responsibility with that will fall on community colleges and certification programs.
Schneider said the Northern Shenandoah Valley is fortunate to have Lord Fairfax Community College, which has numerous programs for students wishing to learn a trade or skills rather than attend a four-year university.
“I think we’re just a rich region that’s already doing things that need to be done — developing our CTE (career and technical education) programs and looking at education as early as early childhood and how that factor plays in (to growing the workforce),” she said.
Youngkin also said he wants Virginia to be more competitive when it comes to corporate companies relocating, expanding or choosing headquarters.
He said during his inaugural address that he didn’t want Virginia to be “conceding” those relocations and expansions to Maryland, North Carolina and Tennessee.
During the Virginia Economic Summit and Forum on World Trade in Richmond in December, Youngkin said he wanted Virginia to be more aggressive in its pursuit of those ventures.
“I do not want Virginia to be on defense. I want Virginia to be on offense,” Youngkin said then. “When Team Virginia plays, Team Virginia will win. I’m a little competitive, and I’m tired of seeing jobs go to Maryland and Tennessee and North Carolina and South Carolina and Georgia and, not to mention, Texas … We’re going to start winning, and we’re going to start winning big time.”
Schneider said one thing that will help in that pursuit is if Youngkin stays true to his word of keeping Virginia a right-to-work state.
As the next four years unfold, Schneider said she is confident that the business world is in good hands with Youngkin and Lt. Gov. Winsome Sears.
“What I appreciate about him as a leader, and I found this to be true of Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears, is he’s been intricately involved in business,” Schneider said. “I think that’s a really valuable perspective for a leader, even in government, because they understand business and what it takes to make things happen.”
