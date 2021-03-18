WINCHESTER — An initiative from the Top of Virginia Regional Chamber (TVRC) asks the Winchester, Frederick County and Clarke County governments to support local businesses.
The chamber's Local Procurement Initiative encourages local governing bodies to “purchase and procure as many products and services as possible from our local businesses.”
Chamber Executive Committee Chair John Fox and CEO Cynthia Schneider have presented the initiative to Winchester City Council, the Frederick County Board of Supervisors and the Clarke County Board of Supervisors.
“Our goal is to support local businesses by keeping money in our local economy in addition to generating more taxes from those purchases,” states a letter to the localities. “Hopefully, we will also see positive impacts in creating additional employment opportunities and the financial and social benefits of those positions.”
The letter, signed by Fox and Schneider, acknowledges established relationships with vendors and service providers as well as requirements from the Commonwealth of Virginia, saying that the chamber does not wish to “make it difficult for the purchasing and procurement departments to function.”
“We ask that whenever there is an opportunity to utilize a local resource or business, they are explored,” the letter states. “We do not expect local businesses to be awarded business or contracts because of their geographic location.”
The chamber asks that when a local business option is utilized that it is notified so chamber officials can “congratulate and celebrate the achievement.”
“We would like to promote this initiative through the local newspapers, all TVRC media outlets and local government releases,” chamber officials said.
Fox said in an email that he has spoken with representatives from each locality and “everyone supported the plan.”
The chamber is planning a learning session that people can attend virtually to interact with purchasing and procurement personnel to learn how the process works for requests for proposals, quotes and bidding.
