WINCHESTER — Though 2020 was a trying year for businesses across the country, Top of Virginia Regional Chamber officials praised the efforts of its board, chamber staff, chamber members and community members for their work to keep things running smoothly and successfully.
During the chamber’s Annual Membership Meeting on Wednesday, which was held virtually, chamber officials said the organization continues to thrive and is looking ahead.
“I am so happy to report that your chamber is moving into 2021 with a sound financial position and great enthusiasm,” said Cynthia Schneider, CEO of the Top of Virginia Regional Chamber.
John Fox, chairman of the chamber’s board of directors, encouraged members to continue to be the “voice of business” for the area.
Fox reiterated the chamber’s core values of sustainability, leadership, integrity, collaboration and excellence.
He said the strategic goals for the chamber moving forward continue to be to increase membership, maintain financial stability and to continue to grow brand awareness.
Fox said the chamber plans on working to have local goods and services used by local governments whenever possible. He said the chamber is also continuing to ask the community to continue supporting local businesses.
Schneider thanked the 2020 board, chamber staff and chamber members for their commitment over the last year, which was dominated by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Take a moment to celebrate yourself and give yourself a round of applause and a pat on the back. You not only survived 2020, but you helped our region continue to thrive,” she said. “We do not take that lightly.”
According to Schneider, the chamber met the goal of increasing its annual reserve fund by $10,000
“When I arrived at the chamber a little over five years ago, there was no reserve fund and the line of credit was being used quite often to sustain the organization,” she said. “I’m happy to say our line of credit is at rest.”
Schneider said she was proud of being able to offer events throughout 2020 and that she was pleased with the growth of the community leadership program, which is in its 24th year.
Officials were particularly proud of the chamber’s Valor Awards event, which was held virtually this year. In 2019, 283 people attended the event, but this year 1,550 people viewed the event online.
By the end of 2020, the chamber had 770 members, including 67 new members, with a retention rate of 87%. There were also 2,200 subscribers for various initiatives.
The chamber hosted 114 events and programs in 2020, which included both in-person and virtual events. There were 24 ribbon-cuttings held.
The chamber’s Facebook page is now up to 3,771 likes and 4,178 followers while its Instagram has 1,160 followers and LinkedIn has 626.
On its website, the chamber reported 238,211 searches for members and 226,632 searches for events. Its E-newsletter had an open rate of 32.5%.
The 103-year-old chamber also recognized “legacy members,” including Wilkins Shoe Store, which has been a member for 73 years; Frederick Block, Brick and Stone, which has been a member for 50 years; and Randolph-Macon Academy, which has been a member for 25 years.
