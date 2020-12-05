WINCHESTER — Continuing to focus on the goal of making Virginia the best state for business, the Virginia Chamber of Commerce announced the process for its Blueprint Virginia 2030 during Friday’s Virginia Economic Summit and Forum on World Trade.
“Blueprint Virginia is a comprehensive initiative that provides business leadership, direction, and long-range economic planning for Virginia,” according to the chamber’s website. “Its purpose is to ensure the Commonwealth strengthens and secures its position as a leader in the global economy and is the best state in the nation for business.”
Building off recent strides in workforce readiness and education, Chamber President and CEO Barry DuVal said the Blueprint Virginia 2030 will focus on finding the best policies to move Virginia into the future.
“The business community has so much at stake in the future of our Commonwealth,” DuVal said. “This is an opportunity for us to have our fingerprints on recommendations. Those elected to public office will be looking to us as the voice of Virginia business to help them make Virginia the best state for business.”
Seven years ago, DuVal and other business representatives presented the first Blueprint Virginia plan to then-Gov. Terry McAuliffe. The plan was updated two years later and covered through 2025.
Blueprint Virginia 2030 will be presented to whoever is the state’s governor following next year’s election, DuVal said.
During Friday’s summit, DuVal encouraged others to get involved with the sculpting of Blueprint Virginia 2030.
“Let’s kick it off together,” he said. “Let’s have our fingerprints on what we want Virginia to look like in the year 2030 and create and updated business plan for Virginia.”
DuVal said the process of completing Blueprint Virginia 2030 begins with the engagement of businesses around Virginia, followed by forming a steering committee, holding industry council meetings, holding regional briefings throughout the events, hosting signature events and planning strategic partnerships.
Initial competitive areas of focus for Blueprint Virginia 2030 include workforce and education development, business climate, transportation, health care, energy, innovation and technology, advanced manufacturing, corporate sustainability and environment and military and veterans affairs.
Those wishing to get involved in the policy process of Blueprint Virginia 2030 can email policy@vachamber.com. Those seeking to host an event sponsorship opportunities can email DuVal at bduval@vachamber.com.
