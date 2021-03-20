WINCHESTER — Planning for an event that typically includes a couple hundred people in the midst of a pandemic could be considered impossible. But the Top of Virginia Regional Chamber managed to pull off its Greater Good Awards event Thursday night at the Alamo Drafthouse Cinemas without having to make it entirely virtually.
It was a process, chamber officials said after the event was over.
Kory Campbell, who has been the chamber’s marketing and communications director for a little over a month, spearheaded most of the technical aspects of the project, with help from multiple knowledgeable folks.
Campbell, who has a passion for video production, said it was his first undertaking that involved a live show. He said it was also the first time the Alamo had done anything like it.
“It’s certainly been fun,” Campbell said. “It’s not just something the chamber did. We sourced a lot of equipment to put this production together, and it took a lot of collaboration to get to this point. The Alamo’s been awesome, too.”
The process consisted of using five different theaters — four to house socially-distanced guests and another to be the hub for production and the presenting of awards.
The hub included four computers running together, a large teleprompter, two cameras and lights, multiple microphones and a couple thousand feet of cable running throughout the Alamo.
The hub was responsible for filming chamber President and CEO Cynthia Schneider, MC Mike O’Dell and award winners to broadcast it live to the other four theaters, where guests were seated. The live feed was played over the movie theater screens.
“It’s just an overall relief,” Campbell said afterward. “It was probably two weeks of pure nerves. Every day it was something different, like, ‘Hey, did we think about this?’ We were trying to think about things from the viewers prospective, from the speakers perspective, really just trying to think out everything that we could. We had backup plans, and plan Bs and Cs and the rest of the alphabet. It’s been awesome.”
Danita Roble, who handles event management for the chamber, said she’d been thinking about changing up some events prior to COVID-19. She joked Thursday night that she got her wish “and then some.”
Either way, having the opportunity to try something new was a challenge that Roble accepted.
“It was a labor of love to make it different than it’s always been,” she said. “It seems like sometimes at the events, you kind of knew what to expect. I was always trying to switch them up a little bit. I think the joke was on me this year. But getting an opportunity to do something different and getting people out safely, I’d do it all again.”
Roble said that the picture she had in her head, personally, had less to do with the tech side of things and more to do with the viewership, which is why she spent most of the night bouncing around to the guests’ theaters to ensure things were coming across perfect on their end.
“My vision was from the viewers’ perspective,” she said. “Seeing them enjoying the show, that was what I saw. I think it worked out well.”
Roble said that it’s not off the table for the chamber to use this strategy for future events.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.