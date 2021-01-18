WINCHESTER — John Fox has “absolutely no reservations” about taking over as chairman of the Top of Virginia Regional Chamber board in 2021 in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Fox, 48, credits the chamber for the work it has already done during the pandemic and said he looks forward to furthering its mission to help the community and the businesses it represents.
“Knowing the timeline with how things move through the executive committee, I knew that this was going to be my year. But I had absolutely no reservations,” Fox said. “It’s just a matter of focusing and understanding that how we did things before is not how we do things now. We have to come up with clever and smart ways to make the adjustments.”
The board chairperson is selected on a rotational basis. Once working their way onto the board's executive committee, the person serves as treasurer before moving to vice chair, chair-elect and then chair.
Fox had worked his way through and knew 2021 would be the year he would serve as chair, so he said he’s had time to prepare for taking over the role during the pandemic.
According to the chamber’s bylaws, the chair is responsible for attending all meetings of the membership, the board of directors and the executive committee. The chair is able to authorize establishment of all board-level committees, special task forces and other groups as well as select all board-level committee chairpersons, subject to the approval of the executive committee.
The chair is able to call special meetings and is tasked with assisting the chamber CEO with agendas, conducting new member orientations, coordinating the CEO’s annual performance evaluation, working with nominating committees to recruit new board members and acting as an alternative spokesperson for the chamber.
Fox said the chair is able to “determine how they want to handle things.”
“It’s up to their personality and what the person wants to do. Where we are right now with COVID, that has impacted us greatly. That’s one of the things I want to focus on this year,” he said. “The chamber really did a fantastic job last year in navigating around how things were going. Typically, just about every event we had before was an in-person event. Then to all of a sudden switch to where you’re now doing just about everything virtually was a big challenge.”
He added that he hopes to get back to in-person meetings by the summer months, providing it is safe to do so.
Fox said the chamber serves as a hub to help the community’s businesses navigate day-to-day issues and it’s his goal to maintain and elevate the service the chamber provides by making connections to help all different groups of people in the community.
“The chamber’s a great organization, and when we had our business for many years we were involved and we went to meetings and we could see what’s going on,” he said. “But just like many other areas, the chamber is here to represent businesses, represent the community and do the right thing for businesses to help bring people along.”
Fox and his wife joined the chamber about 15 years ago after opening Greenwood Grocery and Deli. The couple sold the business last August.
He started to get involved with chamber committees after becoming a member and later was invited to serve on the board of directors about seven years ago before moving on to the executive committee of the board.
Fox said he’s looking forward to the chamber’s annual membership meeting on Jan. 27. The meeting will include a State of the Chamber address, a 2020 review as well as an introduction of the 2021 Board of Directors and Strategic Plan.
